Tulsi Gabbard's Brother, 55, Arrested in Hawaii After Allegedly 'Trying to Lure Children Into Hotel Room'
July 20 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's brother has been arrested in Hawaii in connection with an alleged "stranger danger" incident in Waikiki, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Batarti Gabbard, 55, is charged with second-degree custodial interference after allegedly trying to lure children to a hotel room.
Tulsi Gabbard's Brother Faces Charges
Honolulu police said Batarti approached several children, including a 9-year-old boy, at the hotel's swimming pool around 2 p.m Friday.
He allegedly offered gum and money before inviting the children to his hotel room. Investigators said he asked for their names and wrote them down in a notebook. The children declined and walked away.
While Tulsi, who resigned from the Trump administration in May, has not yet commented, her father, Hawaii State Sen. Mike Gabbard and his wife, Carol, addressed the arrest in a written statement, claiming their son suffers from mental health issues.
"Our oldest son Bhakti has had mental issues in the past but has been doing well for the last 10 years. Several days ago, he started acting erratically, as a result of smoking pot. His wife kicked him out of the house, so he’s been sleeping on the streets. He gave away his car to a homeless person; lost his ID and phone and has no money. He’s renamed himself, Batarti, and also Jim Morrison Jr., as he's having delusions of being a rock star."
"This afternoon, a family member took him to Queen’s Hospital ER to have a psychological evaluation," the statement continued. "Bhakti told the doctor they would find cocaine, ice and pot in his blood tests. And this evening, he was admitted for a 72-hour hold at Queen’s, while they continue to monitor him and decide next steps."
Batarti's Wife Shared Her Own Concerns
According to reports, Batarti's wife of nearly 10 years, Kimberly Gabbard, filed a petition for a protective order Friday, writing that on July 11 she feared for her safety because he was "gravely disabled" and blamed a "psychotic break." That was just one day before his arrest.
Kimberly said her husband displayed bizarre behavior, singing loudly at a local shopping center and disrupting others. Security officers were called and asked Batarti to leave the mall.
His wife said she has video and photos to prove this "erratic, impulsive and bizarre behavior."
Critics Decry 'Sickening' Behavior
However, critics of Tulsi and her political family were not buying their excuse that drugs were to blame.
"Drugs don't make people try to lure KIDS INTO A HOTEL ROOM," one person slammed on Instagram. "The lengths the well-off will go to to spin THEIR predators as 'victims' is SICKENING!!!!"
Another person echoed, "So he tried to LURE KIDS TO HIS HOTEL ROOM AND GETS A "MENTAL EVALUATION"?! If it was anybody NOT connected to a politician, they'd be locked up!!!"
Tulsi Gabbard Steps Down
As Radar reported, Tulsi, 45, notified Trump that she was resigning during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, May 22, revealing that she decided to help her ailing husband.
"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026," she wrote in a letter. "My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer."
Gabbard said her husband "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months," and she is stepping away "to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."
She thanked the president for his understanding during this "difficult time," adding that she is "fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum."