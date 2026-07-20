Tulsi Gabbard's Brother, 55, Arrested in Hawaii After Allegedly 'Trying to Lure Children Into Hotel Room'

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard 's brother has been arrested in Hawaii in connection with an alleged "stranger danger" incident in Waikiki, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Honolulu police said Batarti approached several children, including a 9-year-old boy, at the hotel's swimming pool around 2 p.m Friday.

He allegedly offered gum and money before inviting the children to his hotel room. Investigators said he asked for their names and wrote them down in a notebook. The children declined and walked away.

While Tulsi, who resigned from the Trump administration in May, has not yet commented, her father, Hawaii State Sen. Mike Gabbard and his wife, Carol, addressed the arrest in a written statement, claiming their son suffers from mental health issues.

"Our oldest son Bhakti has had mental issues in the past but has been doing well for the last 10 years. Several days ago, he started acting erratically, as a result of smoking pot. His wife kicked him out of the house, so he’s been sleeping on the streets. He gave away his car to a homeless person; lost his ID and phone and has no money. He’s renamed himself, Batarti, and also Jim Morrison Jr., as he's having delusions of being a rock star."

"This afternoon, a family member took him to Queen’s Hospital ER to have a psychological evaluation," the statement continued. "Bhakti told the doctor they would find cocaine, ice and pot in his blood tests. And this evening, he was admitted for a 72-hour hold at Queen’s, while they continue to monitor him and decide next steps."