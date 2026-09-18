Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Had Baby Girl Via Surrogate Amid Pop Superstar's Health Struggles
Sept. 18 2026, Updated 8:34 a.m. ET
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcomed their baby girl via surrogate, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal their daughter was born in June, having been announced by the couple in July, and has been named Rose Bean Polansky.
Singer Has Been Open About Fibromyalgia Diagnosis
TMZ claim their new addition was born with the help of a surrogate, yet its unclear as to why the couple went down that route.
However, the Telephone singer has previously been open about her struggles with fibromyalgia, a condition which causes severe pain and exhaustion.
In 2017, she spoke about the condition on her Netflix documentary titled Gaga: Five Foot Two. At the time she let people with chronic pain know they were not alone.
And she followed up the comments in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 2020. She told the host: "Even sitting here with you today, I'm in head-to-toe pain."
Sentimental Baby Name
A birth certificate obtained by TMZ revealed the sex and name of the couple's newborn child, as well as details about her birth.
The child was delivered by Dr Robert Katz, an OB/GYN who also delivered Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna Princess, at at Los Angeles' famed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
The name Rose has a sentimental connection to Gaga, whose maternal grandmother is the late Veronica Rose "Ronnie" Ferrie Bissett.
She also has the name of her song from A Star Is Born, La Vie En Rose, tattooed down her spine.
Vanishing From Spotlight
News that Gaga, 40, and Polansky, 42, had welcomed a child first came to light last week after she mysteriously dropped out of the public eye several months ago.
The Born This Way singer had last been seen in public in August during a fan encounter in Northern California that was documented with an Instagram selfie.
But before that, she had kept a very low profile after wrapping up her tour, The Mayhem Ball, in April.
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, and Polansky have been together since 2019 and became engaged in April 2024.
During an appearance last October on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the hitmaker said motherhood would be her "next starring role."
"I would like to do many things, yeah, all of these things," she said after Colbert asked if she wanted to continue acting in films or performing on Broadway. "But, what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope."
While speaking to the New York Times in March 2025, Gaga said she was "excited to be a mom," even though she "used to have a lot of apprehension about it.
"I'm also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon," she added. "Like, today is wonderful, but the whole day has revolved around me. There’s an incredible amount of narcissism in this."