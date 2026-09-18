Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Had Baby Girl Via Surrogate Amid Pop Superstar's Health Struggles

TMZ claim their new addition was born with the help of a surrogate, yet its unclear as to why the couple went down that route.

However, the Telephone singer has previously been open about her struggles with fibromyalgia, a condition which causes severe pain and exhaustion.

In 2017, she spoke about the condition on her Netflix documentary titled Gaga: Five Foot Two. At the time she let people with chronic pain know they were not alone.

And she followed up the comments in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 2020. She told the host: "Even sitting here with you today, I'm in head-to-toe pain."