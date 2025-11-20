EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga's Fiancé Hits Back at Rumors He 'Wormed' His Way into Her Music Career — By Saying He Was Amazed She Gave Him Songwriting Credits

RadarOnline.com can reveal Michael Polansky has pushed back at rumors he sneakily maneuvered himself into Lady Gaga's music career, insisting he never sought credit or influence and was stunned when the pop star formally acknowledged his contributions. His comments come after online critics suggested he had tried to profit from his relationship with the 38-year-old singer.

The Pasta Analogy

Source: MEGA Michael Polansky pushed back against rumors he schemed his way into Lady Gaga’s music career.

Polansky, 42, a Harvard-educated tech entrepreneur who became engaged to Gaga, 39 – born Stefani Germanotta – earlier this year, became the focus of speculation after fans noticed his name on songwriting credits for several tracks on her Grammy-nominated album Mayhem. The pair has worked closely together on the record and on the tour that followed – with Gaga also playing a role in Polansky's own business ventures. In a rare interview about how his involvement in her music began, Polansky said the pair had simply been talking about music while Gaga was struggling to regain confidence following a difficult period. As he tells it, the collaboration emerged naturally. "Because it was music, it sort of ended up with me helping her make music," he said. "The way I think about it, if she had wanted to open an Italian restaurant, I would've learned how to make pasta. It was never about music. It just sort of ended up there."

Denying the 'Scheming' Narrative

Source: MEGA Michael Polansky said he never sought credit or influence in Gaga’s work.

Catty rumors he was inserting himself into the creative process have frustrated those around the couple. One industry source familiar with the writing sessions said: "The idea that he schemed his way into the studio is nonsense. "He was supporting her, not plotting a career move." Another person close to the singer said: "People like a narrative that he was angling for influence, but the truth is much less dramatic. "Michael is very loving towards Stefani and stepped in because she asked for help during a vulnerable moment." Polansky also described how informal suggestions between the two became part of the songs, and insists she asked for his writing help. "There's a whole bunch of lyrics in the album that I wrote, not intentionally. We were texting each other, and I was like, 'Oh, what about this?'" he said. "And then it ends up in the song." He added Gaga's decision to credit him took him completely by surprise. "It was very touching to me that she wanted to acknowledge me," he said. "I do think it ended up maybe being a little bit more confusing to people from the outside looking in than we would've expected it to be."

Stabilizing Force, Not Pop Star

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga surprised Michael Polansky by crediting him on her album Mayhem.

Sources say that confusion quickly sparked gossip, which Polansky has now finally countered. One source said: "He's not trying to be a pop star. He's not looking for publishing royalties. He's a stabilizing force in her life, and the credit was her choice, not something he lobbied for." Another insider added: "He isn't cashing in on Gaga. If anything, he's been uncomfortable with the attention." The partnership has flowed in both directions. Gaga is involved in Polansky's scientific ventures, including his skin-health research firm, where she sits on the board. One business associate said: "People assume he's the one benefiting from her profile, but she's deeply invested in his work too. That part of the story tends to get ignored."

The Blade of Grass Proposal

Source: MEGA Insiders said Michael Polansky supported Gaga because she asked for help.