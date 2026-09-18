'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Exposes Fox News Star Who Called Her 'Not Smart'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 8:10 a.m. ET
The View host and former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin has claimed a Fox News star insulted her intelligence.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 37-year-old opened up about her experience on Thursday's show, during a discussion on critical bosses.
'You're Not Bleeping Smart'
Griffin alleged she "had a boss — who will remain nameless, but may be a Fox News host — who once said to me, 'Alyssa, you're a pretty girl, you're a nice girl, but you're not bleep-ing smart.'"
The former White House press secretary said the insult "stuck in my head" for years, before clarifying, "I will not say who it was, but y'all can guess."
Prior to joining The View full-time in 2022, Griffin worked for conservative media personality Laura Ingraham on her radio program, The Laura Ingraham Show, from 2010-2011. Ingraham currently hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.
Speaking Out Against Trump
After she worked for Ingraham, the political communications specialist worked her way up the ladder in Washington, D.C., and eventually worked under both Mike Pence and Donald Trump.
Griffin resigned from Trump's administration near the end of his first term, and in the years since, has spoken out against the 80-year-old president's behavior and policies.
The admission prompted a similar story from fellow panelist Sarah Haines, who had recalled a former employer questioning her work in TV.
Haines, who previously worked at NBC prior to her time on The View, claimed that one of her bosses "always told me when I was doing TV work that I was really good in the field, but she never saw me hosting or doing anything at a table." It wasn't until she landed a gig on the long-running talk show that she says the same boss called her back with praise.
'Don't Listen To The Haters'
"She didn't say, 'I was wrong,' she just said, 'You were amazing,'" Haines, 48, shared, also opting to keep the name of her former boss under wraps.
Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 70, had her own advice for the women and viewers at home to round out the discussion: "Don't listen to the haters."
RadarOnline.com recently told how The View panelists were reportedly not offered any pay rises ahead of the new season.
"Nobody took a pay cut, but nobody got a raise," a show source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Naughty But Nice Substack.
The spy added: "The message was simple: We love you, we want you back, but the check isn’t getting bigger."
Shuter added that days of multimillion-dollar contracts for daytime TV are becoming a thing of the past as the medium slowly dies off thanks to streaming and other viewing options
"Once upon a time, a hit show reaching Season 30 meant every agent walked in demanding another million," a TV source told Shuter. "Those days are over. In today’s TV business, keeping your job and your salary is the win."