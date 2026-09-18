'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Exposes Fox News Star Who Called Her 'Not Smart'

Griffin alleged she "had a boss — who will remain nameless, but may be a Fox News host — who once said to me, 'Alyssa, you're a pretty girl, you're a nice girl, but you're not bleep-ing smart.'"

The former White House press secretary said the insult "stuck in my head" for years, before clarifying, "I will not say who it was, but y'all can guess."

Prior to joining The View full-time in 2022, Griffin worked for conservative media personality Laura Ingraham on her radio program, The Laura Ingraham Show, from 2010-2011. Ingraham currently hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.