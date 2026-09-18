EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Richie 'Upset by Joel Madden's Hilary Duff Reunion'

But Richie, 45, wasn't cheering. "It's not lost on Nicole that Hilary looks amazing these days, with a ripped, age-defying physique and more confidence than ever," said an insider. Although she posed for a group photo backstage, "It's hard for Nicole to not feel left out, especially after witnessing the strikingly positive reaction the onstage reunion got from fans."

Before Madden, 47, married Richie in 2010, he and the former Disney princess, who was underage at the time, dated from 2004 to 2006.

But forbidding Madden from reconnecting with his ex is "not Nicole's style," said the source. "She likes to portray herself as a much cooler customer than she actually is behind the scenes."