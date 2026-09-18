EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Richie 'Upset by Joel Madden's Hilary Duff Reunion'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Nicole Richie is freaking out after husband Joel Madden reunited with his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff at her concert at Madison Square Garden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Sparks songbird, 38, who's on a hugely successful tour, surprised fans at her sold-out show by inviting Madden's band, Good Charlotte, on stage and then joined them in performing their hit The Anthem.
Richie Feels ‘Left Out’ After Reunion
But Richie, 45, wasn't cheering. "It's not lost on Nicole that Hilary looks amazing these days, with a ripped, age-defying physique and more confidence than ever," said an insider. Although she posed for a group photo backstage, "It's hard for Nicole to not feel left out, especially after witnessing the strikingly positive reaction the onstage reunion got from fans."
Before Madden, 47, married Richie in 2010, he and the former Disney princess, who was underage at the time, dated from 2004 to 2006.
But forbidding Madden from reconnecting with his ex is "not Nicole's style," said the source. "She likes to portray herself as a much cooler customer than she actually is behind the scenes."
Richie ‘Uncomfortable’ With Duff Collaboration Plans
And it was a smart business decision for Joel and his twin brother and bandmate, Benji Madden, to align themselves with Duff, whose comeback has been a major success.
"It made the Madden brothers relevant again, and more collaborations with Hilary, especially in the recording studio, seem inevitable," the source said.
"Nicole isn't comfortable with any of this, but she doesn't have any choice but to shut her mouth and let her husband follow his muse, who right now is Hilary Duff."