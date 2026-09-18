Making matters worse, the once esteemed designer was seen in a published video in another tirade screaming at patrons, saying "I love Hitler" and telling patrons "your mothers, your forefathers" would all be "gassed."

Galliano later apologized, underwent treatment for addiction and has repeatedly said those remarks do not represent his beliefs.

Still, the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art planned to devote its prestigious spring exhibition to him – with the May 3 Met Gala remarkably scheduled to coincide with Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Wintour, the venerable Vogue editor, stood by Galliano throughout the firestorm and defended the choice to honor him in July. "There is no one more deserving of an exhibition of this scale than John Galliano."