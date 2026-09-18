EXCLUSIVE: Geena Davis Reveals How She Left Fiancé for Jeff Goldblum
Sept. 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Geena Davis' former fiancé Christopher McDonald recently dredged up the story of how the League of Their Own lovely left him for Jeff Goldblum mere weeks after their engagement in the mid-1980s, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
McDonald – best known for playing arrogant linksman Shooter McGavin in 1996's Happy Gilmore – dished about their relationship hitting the rocks after she met Goldblum on the set of 1985's Transylvania 6-5000.
Davis Fell for Goldblum on Set
"The inside story is Geena Davis and I were engaged to be married for about five weeks, and she fell in love with Jeff Goldblum doing her first movie over there in Europe," he confided.
"And I don't blame him. She's stunningly beautiful and everything like that, but you know what happens on sets, things happen, but I was broken."
McDonald, 71, was in a stage production of Hamlet at the time and had another three weeks before he was slated to join Davis, who was also costarring in the comedy movie alongside Carol Kane and Ed Begley Jr.
But while she was busy portraying Ophelia's brother, Laertes, in the Shakespeare tragedy, his own love life was unraveling behind his back.
McDonald and Davis Later ‘Hugged It Out’
"I got the bad news from Ed Begley... I was really, really devastated," revealed McDonald, who said he and Davis later "hugged it out" before appearing together in 1991's Thelma & Louise.
Davis, 70, and Goldblum, 73, married in 1987, but divorced in 1990.
The Beetlejuice beauty's first marriage, to restaurateur Richard Emmolo, ended in 1983 after two years. She was also wed to filmmaker Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998 and plastic surgeon Reza Jarrahy – father of her three kids – from 2001 to 2021.
Meanwhile, Goldblum married Emilie Livingston in 2014, and the couple is parents to two children, and McDonald got hitched to actress Lupe Gidley in 1992, and they share four kids.
Davis Admitted Breaking McDonald’s Heart
Despite her carefully cultivated good girl demeanor, Davis previously admitted her relationship with Goldblum overlapped with her engagement to McDonald.
In her 2022 memoir, Dying of Politeness, she wrote: "I broke his heart to be with Jeff, I'm ashamed to say. He didn't deserve that at all, and this dear man eventually forgave me, for which I will always be grateful."