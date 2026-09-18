EXCLUSIVE: Geena Davis Reveals How She Left Fiancé for Jeff Goldblum

"The inside story is Geena Davis and I were engaged to be married for about five weeks, and she fell in love with Jeff Goldblum doing her first movie over there in Europe," he confided.

"And I don't blame him. She's stunningly beautiful and everything like that, but you know what happens on sets, things happen, but I was broken."

McDonald, 71, was in a stage production of Hamlet at the time and had another three weeks before he was slated to join Davis, who was also costarring in the comedy movie alongside Carol Kane and Ed Begley Jr.

But while she was busy portraying Ophelia's brother, Laertes, in the Shakespeare tragedy, his own love life was unraveling behind his back.