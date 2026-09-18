EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll 'Eyes Stand-Up Comedy Career After Kimmel Stint'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Country superstar Jelly Roll wants to hit the road as a stand-up comedian, sources said, after his successful stint guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jelly Roll Eyes Stand-Up Career
"Jelly is seriously talking about doing stand-up dates," an insider said. "He walked off that Kimmel stage absolutely buzzing. He loves singing, but getting an immediate laugh is a completely different high."
Sources said Roll would focus on comedy clubs and theaters rather than arenas to test out whether his late-night success can translate into a full stand-up set.
The source added: "Jelly realized comedy gives him permission to say exactly what he thinks."
Those in the Son of a Sinner crooner's inner circle have denied the rumor, but the insider said: "He's already joking that his next tour might not even require a band."
A comedy gig couldn't come at a better time for the singer, who recently called it quits with his wife of nearly 10 years, Bunnie Xo.