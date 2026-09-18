EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll 'Eyes Stand-Up Comedy Career After Kimmel Stint'

Country superstar Jelly Roll wants to hit the road as a stand-up comedian, sources said, after his successful stint guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jelly is seriously talking about doing stand-up dates," an insider said. "He walked off that Kimmel stage absolutely buzzing. He loves singing, but getting an immediate laugh is a completely different high."

Sources said Roll would focus on comedy clubs and theaters rather than arenas to test out whether his late-night success can translate into a full stand-up set.