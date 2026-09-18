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EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Set to Lift Lid on Famous Exes for Netflix'

Jessica Simpson is reportedly set to reveal details about her famous exes in a new Netflix show.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson is allegedly set to reveal details about her famous exes in a new Netflix show.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Jessica Simpson is promising to hold nothing back in her upcoming Netflix documentary, which may be bad news for former husband Nick Lachey and blabbermouth ex-boyfriend John Mayer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The project comes nearly 20 years after the Take My Breath Away singer and Lachey starred in Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

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Simpson Rebuilt Life After Heartbreak

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John Mayer's on-again, off-again romance with Jessica Simpson ended for good in 2010.
Source: MEGA

John Mayer's on-again, off-again romance with Jessica Simpson ended for good in 2010.

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A source said of the long-ago MTV series: "The marriage turned into a ratings game – it was a disaster. She had a real problem being made into the bimbo, and Lachey's willingness to play along was the start of the end."

After her marriage to Lachey crumbled, Simpson dated horndog singer Mayer, but their on-again, off-again fling ended for good in 2010.

Following the pair's ninth breakup, he told Playboy: "That girl, for me, is a drug... It was like napalm, sexual napalm."

Since then, Simpson built a fashion empire, wrote the bestselling memoir Open Book, found sobriety and had three children with her now-estranged hubby, Eric Johnson.

Along the way, she also returned to music after a 15-year hiatus.

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Simpson Ready to Set Record Straight

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Simpson built a fashion empire and wrote the bestselling memoir 'Open Book' after dating Mayer.
Source: MEGA

Simpson built a fashion empire and wrote the bestselling memoir 'Open Book' after dating Mayer.

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"It's no secret Jessica was crushed and very impacted by the way John treated her," an insider said.

"She detailed a lot of her complaints in her book, but there is a lot more that she could say. She really wants to stand up for herself and stop letting the men that have wronged her off the hook, so there's definitely a sense that she will go hard on people – and John really did a number on her, so it's safe to assume he will be near the top of the list."

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Lachey Nervous Over Potential Revelations

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Nick Lachey and Simpson are on better terms these days, according to an insider.
Source: MEGA

Nick Lachey and Simpson are on better terms these days, according to an insider.

Speaking of former 98 Degrees boy band member Lachey, the insider added: "It's a much different situation with Nick. They're on better terms these days, but there are still things she wants to get off her chest, so, of course, Nick is nervous.

"And there's no telling what she's going to spill about her breakup with Eric.

"It was very messy. Jessica can be very unpredictable. You never know what will come out of her mouth, so people are right to be worried."

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