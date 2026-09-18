EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Set to Lift Lid on Famous Exes for Netflix'

A source said of the long-ago MTV series: "The marriage turned into a ratings game – it was a disaster. She had a real problem being made into the bimbo, and Lachey's willingness to play along was the start of the end."

After her marriage to Lachey crumbled, Simpson dated horndog singer Mayer, but their on-again, off-again fling ended for good in 2010.

Following the pair's ninth breakup, he told Playboy: "That girl, for me, is a drug... It was like napalm, sexual napalm."

Since then, Simpson built a fashion empire, wrote the bestselling memoir Open Book, found sobriety and had three children with her now-estranged hubby, Eric Johnson.

Along the way, she also returned to music after a 15-year hiatus.