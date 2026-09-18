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Home > Exclusives > Tom Selleck
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EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck's 'Blue Bloods' Return Hits 'Major Pay Hurdle'

Tom Selleck's 'Blue Bloods' return reportedly faces a major pay hurdle as revival talks continue.
Source: MEGA

Tom Selleck's 'Blue Bloods' return reportedly faces a major pay hurdle as revival talks continue.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Tom Selleck's road back to the Blue Bloods universe seems paved with never-ending drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite the actor's harsh criticism of CBS for canceling the series, sources said there is "absolutely" a path for him to join offshoot series Boston Blue – that is, if TV son Donnie Wahlberg agrees to a pay cut.

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Selleck’s Salary Demands Stall Reunion

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Donnie Wahlberg would reportedly need to agree to a pay cut for Tom Selleck to join 'Boston Blue.'
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg would reportedly need to agree to a pay cut for Tom Selleck to join 'Boston Blue.'

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"It would take financial concessions on both their parts, and that hasn't happened," shared a network insider.

"Tom still expects to be paid like it's 1984 and he's on Magnum, P.I. To be fair, a lot of Blue Bloods' early success came down to his high standards and longtime audience. But the baton has been passed to Donnie, and he loves leading the spinoff on his own. He's making a fortune by network TV standards."

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Neither Star Wants Another Pay Cut

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Selleck said the 'Blue Bloods' cast took a '25 percent cut in salary' to keep the CBS series going.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Selleck said the 'Blue Bloods' cast took a '25 percent cut in salary' to keep the CBS series going.

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Selleck, 81, revealed the Blue Bloods cast took a "25 percent cut in salary" to "keep the show going" (it went off the air in 2024 after 14 seasons). Boston Blue, featuring Wahlberg, 57, premiered in October 2025.

"The whole reason Boston Blue exists was to tweak the financials around Blue Bloods and turn that universe into a more profitable concern," said the insider.

Now, "neither Tom nor Donnie is going to take another pay cut just to be on the same TV show again."

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