EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck's 'Blue Bloods' Return Hits 'Major Pay Hurdle'

"It would take financial concessions on both their parts, and that hasn't happened," shared a network insider.

"Tom still expects to be paid like it's 1984 and he's on Magnum, P.I. To be fair, a lot of Blue Bloods' early success came down to his high standards and longtime audience. But the baton has been passed to Donnie, and he loves leading the spinoff on his own. He's making a fortune by network TV standards."