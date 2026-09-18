EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Reveals Joe Visited Him at Washington Drug Den

"My dad showed up. He literally showed up at my house twice, you know, and just knocked on the door. Like, 'What are we gonna do?' I mean, again and again," Hunter revealed on Dave Manheim's addiction-recovery podcast, Dopey.

Joe, now 83, would crash his son's crack den after repeatedly calling him and getting no response. Joe would "call, and he'd call, and then when he wouldn't get the calls, he literally, you know, would drive over," Hunter said of one of the darkest periods of his addiction.

Presidential historian Leon Wagener believes the former president put the nation at risk by entering the crack house and exposing himself to Hunter's nefarious pals – and said Joe should have found other ways to save his troubled son.

"Well, at least you can say he's a father worried about the life of his troubled son who is battling addiction," Wagener said. "But going into a drug den is as reckless as you can get. You're dealing with sleazy people, and he could've been kidnapped and held for ransom.

"It also created a national security risk since he may have been targeted by the Russians or terrorist groups and forced to turn over national secrets."