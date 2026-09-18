EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Reveals Joe Visited Him at Washington Drug Den
Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET
Hunter Biden has revealed his father, Joe Biden, visited the crack-filled Washington, D.C., drug den he shared with a homeless dealer nicknamed "Bicycles" – a shocking situation one political expert describes as a serious national security threat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old, who is now drug-free, said the then-vice president would arrive in a motorcade "as small as he could possibly make it" to check in on him with an entourage of Secret Service agents when Hunter was in the throes of his crack cocaine addiction.
Historian Calls Joe’s Visits ‘Reckless’
"My dad showed up. He literally showed up at my house twice, you know, and just knocked on the door. Like, 'What are we gonna do?' I mean, again and again," Hunter revealed on Dave Manheim's addiction-recovery podcast, Dopey.
Joe, now 83, would crash his son's crack den after repeatedly calling him and getting no response. Joe would "call, and he'd call, and then when he wouldn't get the calls, he literally, you know, would drive over," Hunter said of one of the darkest periods of his addiction.
Presidential historian Leon Wagener believes the former president put the nation at risk by entering the crack house and exposing himself to Hunter's nefarious pals – and said Joe should have found other ways to save his troubled son.
"Well, at least you can say he's a father worried about the life of his troubled son who is battling addiction," Wagener said. "But going into a drug den is as reckless as you can get. You're dealing with sleazy people, and he could've been kidnapped and held for ransom.
"It also created a national security risk since he may have been targeted by the Russians or terrorist groups and forced to turn over national secrets."
Hunter Details Life Inside Drug Den
One of those pals was a crack dealer named Bicycles, a homeless, middle-aged woman he befriended while buying drugs.
Hunter allowed the homeless dealer to crash at his drug den during a period when he was smoking crack cocaine "24 hours a day, every 15 minutes, seven days a week," according to his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things.
"It was raining cats and dogs one evening when she stopped by under my window to see if there was anything I needed. She was soaking wet, and I insisted she come inside," he wrote in his tell-all.
"She lugged her bike up to the second floor, saw a mattress in my empty second bedroom, and fell asleep there. The next morning, I went to work and left a spare key... Five days later, I cut her her own set of keys.
"Mainly, however, we just planted ourselves on the couch and smoked a ton of crack. For endless hours, day after day, it was the same numbing ritual, over and over and over: pipe, Chore Boy, crack, light."
Joe Arrived With Secret Service Detail
Hunter described the startling scene when his father came calling: "I'd look out my window because I'd hear all these cars, and you'd see like six SUVs, you know, pull up and my dad get out and walk with one or two [Secret Service] guys because they have to be next to him," he recounted.
"And I'd hear a knock on my door, and I'd open it... and there I would be, and you know in all of the obviousness of someone that was, you know, in distress."
Historian Warns Visits Posed Serious Risk
Hunter said his dad would plead with him to turn his life around, but the troubled son would "make all of these excuses," including his grief over brother Beau Biden's May 2015 death from cancer.
"[My dad] said, 'Please, like, what are we gonna do tomorrow? What's the plan?'" Hunter remembered. "And I'd say, 'I got a plan, and this is what it is. I promise you, Dad, I'm all right. I just am really feeling sad, sad about the divorce, sad about the kids, sad about Beau. And you know, just let me deal.'"
While Hunter praised his father's "unconditional love," Wagener believes Joe's trips to his son's crack den put the then-VP – and the nation – at serious risk.
"Going to his son's crack den with an entourage of Secret Service agents is a dumb thing to do," he declared.