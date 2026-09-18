EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Laughed' at King Charles' Proposal
Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:15 a.m. ET
Princess Diana "burst out laughing" when Prince Charles proposed because the nervous 20-year-old was stunned by the unexpectedly businesslike question – after meeting her future husband only around a dozen times.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Diana was invited to Windsor Castle by Charles, then Prince of Wales, before their engagement was announced in February 1981.
Unexpected Reaction to Charles' Marriage Proposal
Charles, then 32, is said to have told her: "I've missed you so much," before taking her to the castle nursery and proposing.
Rather than immediately becoming overwhelmed with emotion, Diana's extraordinary first reaction was said to be laughter.
A royal source told us: "Diana was incredibly young and the whole thing took her completely by surprise. The laughter wasn't about ridiculing Charles or suggesting she didn't want to marry him – it was a spontaneous reaction to the enormity and awkwardness of the moment.
"She had suddenly been asked a question that would completely transform her existence. Becoming Charles's wife meant potentially becoming Queen one day, and she was being confronted with that reality at just 20 years old."
Royal Experts Recall Diana's Nervous Laughter
Royal expert Ingrid Seward also described Diana's response in the Channel 5 documentary Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their Wedding.
She simply said: "She burst out laughing."
Seward added: "I think that was probably (Diana's) nerves. She didn't think it was the most romantic of proposals but she had the proposal."
Royal biographer Christopher Wilson similarly said Diana was astonished by Charles popping the question.
He said: "She was completely bowled over by this – didn't see it coming."
Diana subsequently recalled Charles explicitly raising the possibility that she would eventually become Queen.
She said: "He said, 'Do you realize that one day you'll be queen?' And I said, 'I love you so much, I love you so much.'"
Diana added: "He said, 'Whatever love means.' He said it then. So, I thought that was great. I thought he meant it."
'There, I've Done It Now'
Wilson said Charles's reaction after securing Diana's agreement was strikingly practical.
He said: "He didn't pick (Diana) up in her arms and embrace or do any of the things we might do when we propose marriage to the one that we love."
Wilson added: "He rang his mum, simply to say, 'There, I've done it now. You've asked me to get married to somebody and I've fixed it.'
"What he'd done was he'd finally found a wife."
Another royal source said: "With everything that subsequently happened, it's tempting to interpret that proposal through the breakdown of their marriage. But Diana was a very young woman suddenly faced with an extraordinary decision, and nervous laughter can be an entirely natural response.
"The contrast between her and Charles' reactions was nevertheless remarkable. Diana appears to have viewed it as an intensely emotional moment, while Charles' immediate response was much more practical."
Engagement Interview Takes on New Meaning
Their engagement interview later produced another moment that attracted scrutiny in retrospect.
BBC interviewer Angela Rippon reflected: "With the knowledge of hindsight you read so much more into body language, what was said, looks that were given, reactions. That's the value of hindsight isn't it?"
She added: "That expression on Diana's face at the end speaks volumes. Maybe we should have read so much more into that five seconds at the end of the interview. It might have told us so much more about what was to come."
Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.
Diana died aged 36 following a Paris car crash in 1997, while Charles married Camilla in 2005.