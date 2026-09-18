EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Laughed' at King Charles' Proposal

Royal expert Ingrid Seward also described Diana's response in the Channel 5 documentary Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their Wedding.

She simply said: "She burst out laughing."

Seward added: "I think that was probably (Diana's) nerves. She didn't think it was the most romantic of proposals but she had the proposal."

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson similarly said Diana was astonished by Charles popping the question.

He said: "She was completely bowled over by this – didn't see it coming."

Diana subsequently recalled Charles explicitly raising the possibility that she would eventually become Queen.

She said: "He said, 'Do you realize that one day you'll be queen?' And I said, 'I love you so much, I love you so much.'"

Diana added: "He said, 'Whatever love means.' He said it then. So, I thought that was great. I thought he meant it."