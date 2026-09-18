EXCLUSIVE: Royal Conspiracy Claims Erupt After Truck Carrying Princess Diana Memoir Is Stolen

The 62-year-old Earl Spencer's upcoming Swan Song: Diana, My Sister contains his account of his older sister's troubled marriage to the then Prince Charles and the turmoil surrounding the royal family after Diana's death , aged 36, in Paris in August 1997.

Charles Spencer's highly anticipated memoir about Princess Diana has become the focus of extraordinary royal conspiracy claims after copies were mysteriously stolen from a truck days before the book's publication, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Thousands of copies were being transported through the Netherlands when the truck was broken into this week – but only four books were apparently taken.

A publishing source exclusively told us: "The circumstances have inevitably set tongues wagging because whoever did this apparently ignored a truckload of books and took only a tiny number of carefully concealed copies. There are already theories about whether somebody specifically wanted to get hold of the memoir before publication, and although nobody knows who was responsible, there are theories the royal family were behind this. Outlandish as that sounds, a theft like this just brings Diana conspiracy theorists out of the woodwork."

Dutch police are investigating the robbery, which occurred after a truck carrying thousands of copies of Spencer's book left a printing facility in Central Europe on Monday and headed toward a warehouse in the Netherlands.

The driver stopped overnight at a lay-by in the Dutch countryside and discovered at about 8am the vehicle had been broken into.

Four copies of Spencer's memoir, wrapped in black plastic intended to conceal their contents, were missing.