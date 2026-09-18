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EXCLUSIVE: Royal Conspiracy Claims Erupt After Truck Carrying Princess Diana Memoir Is Stolen

Split photo of Princess Diana and 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister'
Source: penguin.co.uk;MEGA

Royal conspiracy claims erupted after a lorry carrying Diana memoirs was stolen.

Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Charles Spencer's highly anticipated memoir about Princess Diana has become the focus of extraordinary royal conspiracy claims after copies were mysteriously stolen from a truck days before the book's publication, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 62-year-old Earl Spencer's upcoming Swan Song: Diana, My Sister contains his account of his older sister's troubled marriage to the then Prince Charles and the turmoil surrounding the royal family after Diana's death, aged 36, in Paris in August 1997.

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Four Diana Memoir Copies Stolen in Dutch Truck Robbery

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Photo of 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister'
Source: penguin.co.uk

Charles Spencer authored a highly anticipated memoir about Princess Diana.

Thousands of copies were being transported through the Netherlands when the truck was broken into this week – but only four books were apparently taken.

A publishing source exclusively told us: "The circumstances have inevitably set tongues wagging because whoever did this apparently ignored a truckload of books and took only a tiny number of carefully concealed copies. There are already theories about whether somebody specifically wanted to get hold of the memoir before publication, and although nobody knows who was responsible, there are theories the royal family were behind this. Outlandish as that sounds, a theft like this just brings Diana conspiracy theorists out of the woodwork."

Dutch police are investigating the robbery, which occurred after a truck carrying thousands of copies of Spencer's book left a printing facility in Central Europe on Monday and headed toward a warehouse in the Netherlands.

The driver stopped overnight at a lay-by in the Dutch countryside and discovered at about 8am the vehicle had been broken into.

Four copies of Spencer's memoir, wrapped in black plastic intended to conceal their contents, were missing.

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Publishing Security Tightened Before Memoir Release

Photo of Dutch police
Source: MEGA

Dutch police launched a formal investigation into the transport robbery.

The unusual circumstances have prompted theories among publishing insiders ranging from opportunistic thieves to somebody sympathetic to the royal family deliberately seeking the book.

There is no evidence establishing who stole the copies or their motive.

Our publishing source added: "It is the timing that has fueled all the speculation. Security around a book like this is exceptionally tight because nobody wants its contents appearing publicly before serialization. When something this unusual happens immediately before publication, people inevitably start asking questions."

Penguin executives in London were informed about the theft at approximately 3.30pm the following day.

Swan Song: Diana, My Sister is scheduled for worldwide publication next Tuesday, with Penguin Michael Joseph, part of Penguin Random House, publishing the book in Britain.

The Daily Mail is due to serialize extracts before copies reach bookstores.

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Memoir Examines Diana's Life and Royal Marriage

Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

The highly anticipated book tackles Princess Diana's turbulent royal marriage.

Spencer has said the memoir will challenge "untruths" told about Diana in the decades since his sister's death.

The book chronicles the siblings' relationship and Diana's failed marriage to the future King Charles, now 77.

It also covers the extraordinary week following her fatal Paris car crash, when public grief and anger placed the House of Windsor under intense scrutiny.

Our publishing insider said: "Spencer has waited nearly three decades to give this account. The sections dealing with Diana's death and the royal family's response are among the most sensitive material, which explains why preventing premature disclosure has been treated so seriously."

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Harry Potter Theft Offers Publishing Security Precedent

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Photo of Charles Spencer
Source: MEGA

The Earl aimed to challenge past untruths regarding his late sister in his book.

The theft has echoes of another high-profile publishing security breach.

In 2003, more than 7,000 copies of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix were stolen from a warehouse on Merseyside shortly before publication.

Spencer delivered the eulogy at Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey in September 1997, when he spoke forcefully about his sister's life and treatment.

His new memoir is planned for publication internationally and translation into 12 languages, arriving shortly before the 30th anniversary of Diana's death.

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