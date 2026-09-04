Anna Wintour's 'Days Are Over' at Vogue After John Galliano Met Gala Scandal: 'It's a Stain on Her Legacy'

Despite the former Dior creative director announcing he was pulling out of the prestigious honor on August 31, amid the firestorm, the damage may already have been done for 74-year-old Wintour, with insider claims that her "days are over" at Vogue as outrage over Galliano's past antisemitic remarks spread among the Gala's donors.

Anna Wintour 's decision to honor disgraced designer John Galliano with a Met Gala theme and Costume Institute exhibit could cost the Vogue icon her job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wintour is at her 'most vulnerable moment' according to insiders.

"Nobody – nobody is touching this. Nobody is saying anything to defend Anna here," he claimed of the deafening silence surrounding Vogue's global editorial director and the controversy surrounding the Met Gala, which Wintour has wielded near-total power over for decades.

"This is Anna's most vulnerable moment that I've ever seen her in. She's been in sticky situations before, but her power, her prestige, her allies have always come to her defense," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter observed during his weekly appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"Anna is in the center. The center of this. And just because her name is not being said out loud, it's being whispered," Shuter shared about the once-feared but deeply respected fashion editor.

The former publicist also noted that the industry and the prominent backers behind the gala knew Wintour decided to honor Galliano, the British designer credited with reviving Dior after taking over as creative director in 1996. He also served similar stints at Givenchy and Maison Margiela.

"Everybody knows Anna picked him. The Met did not pick him. She runs this. If she is picking the carnations, the flowers on the tables, she's picking the designer," Shuter explained.