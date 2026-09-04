Anna Wintour's 'Days Are Over' at Vogue After John Galliano Met Gala Scandal: 'It's a Stain on Her Legacy'
Sept. 4 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Anna Wintour's decision to honor disgraced designer John Galliano with a Met Gala theme and Costume Institute exhibit could cost the Vogue icon her job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite the former Dior creative director announcing he was pulling out of the prestigious honor on August 31, amid the firestorm, the damage may already have been done for 74-year-old Wintour, with insider claims that her "days are over" at Vogue as outrage over Galliano's past antisemitic remarks spread among the Gala's donors.
'Nobody Is Saying Anything to Defend Anna' After Controversial Decision
"This is Anna's most vulnerable moment that I've ever seen her in. She's been in sticky situations before, but her power, her prestige, her allies have always come to her defense," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter observed during his weekly appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.
"Nobody – nobody is touching this. Nobody is saying anything to defend Anna here," he claimed of the deafening silence surrounding Vogue's global editorial director and the controversy surrounding the Met Gala, which Wintour has wielded near-total power over for decades.
'"Everybody Knows Anna Picked John Galliano' For Met Gala Honor
"Anna is in the center. The center of this. And just because her name is not being said out loud, it's being whispered," Shuter shared about the once-feared but deeply respected fashion editor.
The former publicist also noted that the industry and the prominent backers behind the gala knew Wintour decided to honor Galliano, the British designer credited with reviving Dior after taking over as creative director in 1996. He also served similar stints at Givenchy and Maison Margiela.
"Everybody knows Anna picked him. The Met did not pick him. She runs this. If she is picking the carnations, the flowers on the tables, she's picking the designer," Shuter explained.
Anna Wintour Backing John Galliano-Themed Met Gala Is a 'Stain on Her Legacy'
Wintour stubbornly digging in her heels and refusing to drop Galliano amid the massive backlash has now caused a "stain on her legacy," insiders told Shuter, one that will result in her likely resignation from Vogue.
"And this is what people are going to be talking about now. This does not go away," he revealed.
The once toast of the fashion world is now working in a two-year deal for fast-fashion retailer Zara, after torpedoing his career by declaring "I love Hitler. People like you would be dead. Your mothers, your forefathers, would all be f------ gassed" in a 2010 Paris cafe incident and hurling antisemitic slurs at a couple in the same establishment in 2011.
'Expect Her Resignation Within the Next Six Months'
"I'm told that we should expect her resignation within the next six months, that she's going to have a John Galliano (moment) here, where she's going to withdraw," Shuter claimed about how publisher Condé Nast will allow Wintour to step away gracefully.
"She's not going to get fired. They don't want to do that. But Anna's days are over there, and the magazine is in desperate disarray. Nobody's reading Vogue. Nobody cares," he speculated.
The Costume Institute and Met Gala organizers are now scrambling to find a replacement designer or an entirely new theme for May 2027 after Galliano pulled the plug on his controversial retrospective.
In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, Galliano announced: "After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time."