Joe Rogan Mocked for Labeling Trump Supporters ‘Rabid’ Despite Endorsing Prez — as Podcaster Is Accused of Being a ‘Hypocrite’

Rogan went on to rage about how the President "represents something other than just a person" to his followers.

He explained: "He represents a leader that they wish they had, which is a real problem in our society in general with leaders.

"We look to them as if there’s something different than every other person that’s ever been a leader before. Like, 'This is the one. This is the one that’s going to save us, right?'"

Rogan went on to discuss the public's perception of him, arguing people assume he's part of the right-wing "club" because they "don't know [him]" and because he "[looks] right-wing."