Joe Rogan Mocked for Labeling Trump Supporters ‘Rabid’ Despite Endorsing Prez — as Podcaster Is Accused of Being a ‘Hypocrite’
Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan made some surprising comments about Donald Trump supporters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial podcaster said, "Trump supporters are f---ing nuts, man. They're rabid."
Joe Rogan Disses Donald Trump Supporters
Rogan went on to rage about how the President "represents something other than just a person" to his followers.
He explained: "He represents a leader that they wish they had, which is a real problem in our society in general with leaders.
"We look to them as if there’s something different than every other person that’s ever been a leader before. Like, 'This is the one. This is the one that’s going to save us, right?'"
Rogan went on to discuss the public's perception of him, arguing people assume he's part of the right-wing "club" because they "don't know [him]" and because he "[looks] right-wing."
Joe Rogan Discusses His Political Stance
"And because I did kind of help Trump," Rogan conceded. "But other than that, I've been left-wing my whole life. I have very left-wing views on a lot of things."
"I also recognize when government is taking over our lives," he noted. "And what we were sold with the Trump administration would be that it would drain the swamp. Obviously, it’s not been ideal in that regard."
Joe Rogan Claims He Has 'Left-Wing' Beliefs
According to Rogan, he simply chose to endorse Trump in the past because he couldn't get behind what was happening on the left.
Rogan explained: "Like, the open borders was insane. The COVID mandates were insane. Forcing people to get vaccinated was insane."
"All the woke nonsense forcing you to use pronouns and forcing you to never deadname someone, or you get kicked off of Twitter for life.
"There was so much insanity that we needed some sort of a break from that. And that was my position."
Joe Rogan's Trump Ties
Rogan's comments have earned him some significant criticism, as many pointed out his own ties to Trump. The former television host endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidency and played a key role in his re-election.
"Funny how this is so, yet you favored this nutcracker over Kamala for 'God only knows what those exact reasons are' #smh," one X user said.
"@joerogan Takes one to know them," another said. "You are just Joe Rogan's Bombshell 2028 Election Prediction — Democrats 'Will Win Back' the White House Due to Trump's 'Extremely Unpopular' Policies because it means you stay relevant and can keep viewers that are upset at what their vote has now cost them."
"I'm confused. Which side is he on now?" another user else wrote.