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EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Adjusting to Life After Honeymoon'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly adjusting to life after their honeymoon as newlyweds.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are allegedly adjusting to life after their honeymoon as newlyweds.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's July 3 wedding was a night neither one of them will ever forget. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody's stories of the night," Travis, 36, said of their star-studded Madison Square Garden nuptials in New York City on the season 5 premiere of his podcast, New Heights.

"And it was just so magical, man."

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Newlyweds Struggle With Time Apart

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Travis Kelce returned to Kansas City Chiefs training camp less than a month after marrying Taylor Swift.
Source: I. Marley/Cincinnati Athletics / MEGA

Travis Kelce returned to Kansas City Chiefs training camp less than a month after marrying Taylor Swift.

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The only thing the NFL star wished was that it could have lasted longer, he told his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce.

He said: "It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye."

While the wedding may be fresh in the newlyweds' minds, the honeymoon is definitely over.

Less than a month after tying the knot, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reported to training camp in Missouri, where he and his teammates are preparing for the upcoming football season, which kicked off Sept. 9, leaving his bride to fend for herself.

"Life for Travis right now is very one-dimensional," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He has to sleep, eat, and breathe football, there isn't room for anything else, including Taylor."

With her husband focused on his career, the 36-year-old pop star is on her own.

"She's keeping busy with her own schedule, which is exactly what they both agreed would be the best use of her time," said the source.

"But it's one thing to agree to something on paper and another thing to actually live it – and the truth is they are finding it a lot more difficult than they anticipated."

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For Better or For Worse

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Swift and Kelce are finding their post-honeymoon adjustment 'a lot more difficult than they anticipated,' a source said.
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce are finding their post-honeymoon adjustment 'a lot more difficult than they anticipated,' a source said.

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Kelce and Swift "got so used to spending every moment together and having the downtime to do whatever they felt like," said the source, "so it's a huge adjustment and they aren't finding it easy."

Of course, "Taylor is happy for Travis to be doing his thing and she's incredibly proud of him, no question," the source added.

"But there's a part of her that's feeling a little left out right now. She's not touring, so it's a very different dynamic than she's used to from a work point of view."

The singer isn't "sitting around feeling miserable," though, said the source. "Taylor's saying it is what it is and using the opportunity to go out and enjoy herself, catch up with friends and let her hair down while she's got this rare period of downtime."

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A New Era

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Kelce owns a $6 million Kansas estate where he proposed to Swift after her 'New Heights' debut.
Source: Tommy Hilfiger/Mega / MEGA

Kelce owns a $6 million Kansas estate where he proposed to Swift after her 'New Heights' debut.

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Swift flew solo at the London wedding of recording engineers and collaborators Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk on Aug. 15, for example.

She also reportedly enjoyed a girls' night out with Dakota Johnson after the Fifty Shades of Grey star's split from singer Role Model, grabbing dinner at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles on Aug. 21.

"It's not ideal that she's having to do so much socializing on her own," said the source. "But she's making the best of it."

Perhaps it's only natural the hard-working couple is feeling ready to settle down.

Before tying the knot, Travis purchased a historic $5.35million estate overlooking Lake Erie in his home state of Ohio. The 8-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion spans 21,140 square feet and has a resort-style pool and spa as well as a five-car garage.

"Taylor is super excited to make this her and Travis' dream home, even though they'll still keep ties to other properties," the source shared.

The 14-time Grammy winner has amassed quite the real estate portfolio over the years, with multimillion-dollar homes in California, New York City, and Rhode Island, where her infamous "Holiday House" stands.

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In Her 'Settling-Down Era'

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Dakota Johnson reportedly joined Swift for a girls' night out at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles.
Source: AFPS/MEGA

Dakota Johnson reportedly joined Swift for a girls' night out at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles.

Kelce also owns a $6million French Regency-style estate in Kansas, where he famously proposed to Swift in the backyard after she made her New Heights debut last August.

"She's very much in her settling-down era right now," said the source. "The priority is to nest with Travis, enjoy their privacy and ease their way into married life at a gentle pace."

In addition to cheering on her hubby with her fellow WAGs at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, said the source: "They plan on hosting dinner parties and enjoying all that normal, down-to-earth stuff that married couples do."

As for starting a family of their own, "It does seem just a matter of time before they have kids," the source revealed.

"They're both ready to take that step, but without pressure and in a relaxed and organic fashion."

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