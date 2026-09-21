EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Adjusting to Life After Honeymoon'

The only thing the NFL star wished was that it could have lasted longer, he told his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce.

He said: "It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye."

While the wedding may be fresh in the newlyweds' minds, the honeymoon is definitely over.

Less than a month after tying the knot, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reported to training camp in Missouri, where he and his teammates are preparing for the upcoming football season, which kicked off Sept. 9, leaving his bride to fend for herself.

"Life for Travis right now is very one-dimensional," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He has to sleep, eat, and breathe football, there isn't room for anything else, including Taylor."

With her husband focused on his career, the 36-year-old pop star is on her own.

"She's keeping busy with her own schedule, which is exactly what they both agreed would be the best use of her time," said the source.

"But it's one thing to agree to something on paper and another thing to actually live it – and the truth is they are finding it a lot more difficult than they anticipated."