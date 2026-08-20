Dakota Johnson Splits From Role Model Two Weeks After Singer Launched Their Romance on New Album

The pair was last spotted together in April during a night out in Los Angeles when they were photographed getting close in a parking lot in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

At one point, Johnson was seen embracing the artist from behind, while he was pictured nuzzling her ear.

The relationship was Johnson’s first since her high-profile split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The ex-couple officially ended their engagement last summer, but insiders said the romance had been over some time before the announcement.

They were last pictured together publicly in January 2025 when Johnson accompanied Martin on his band's tour in India.