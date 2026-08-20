Dakota Johnson Splits From Role Model Two Weeks After Singer Launched Their Romance on New Album
Aug. 20 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Dakota Johnson has split from singer Role Model after less than a year of dating.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the break-up comes two weeks after the musician, real name Tucker Pillsbury, seemingly publicly launched the relationship by including a spoken-word cameo by Johnson in a song from his new album called Love I You.
'I Think You're Perfect'
During the interlude, Pillsbury, 29, drunkenly says: "Hey, I think you're perfect."
Johnson, 36, replies: "You say that to everyone."
Pillsbury then cheekily quips: "Okay, well, is it working?"
Leading Johnson to say: "Yeah. But don't tell anyone."
He later told Rolling Stone that Johnson's "voice was perfect on it" and that her contribution made the song "really special to (him)."
The romance reportedly "ended a while ago," according to People.
First Relationship Since Chris Martin Split
The pair was last spotted together in April during a night out in Los Angeles when they were photographed getting close in a parking lot in the Los Feliz neighborhood.
At one point, Johnson was seen embracing the artist from behind, while he was pictured nuzzling her ear.
The relationship was Johnson’s first since her high-profile split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The ex-couple officially ended their engagement last summer, but insiders said the romance had been over some time before the announcement.
They were last pictured together publicly in January 2025 when Johnson accompanied Martin on his band's tour in India.
Checkered Relationship History
She also previously dated musician Noah Gersh for four years in the early noughties, convicted rapist Danny Masterson's half-brother Jordan Masterson from 2012-2014 and Welsh model Matthew Hitt from 2014-2016.
Johnson will soon be channeling Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's 17-minute short film Flesh Impact, which premieres September 7 at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Ellen Burstyn and Peter Sarsgaard are also featured in the 48-year-old Oscar nominee's follow-up to her poorly-received directorial effort, The Bride!
Johnson will also be making her feature directorial debut with the $10 million-budget, coming-of-age drama A Tree Is Blue about an autistic teen starring Charli XCX, Jessica Alba and Vanessa Burghardt.
Her other upcoming films include Alice Rohrwacher's sibling drama Three Incestuous Sisters, and Angus MacLane's sci-fi drama Trudy Blue.
Meanwhile, Pillbury's longest relationship was with influencer Emma Chamberlain, whom he wrote his track Blind about. They broke up in 2023 and it inspired his second album Kansas Anymore.
He told Vanity Fair he was "pretty much just beating myself up."
He has been releasing music since 2016 and has three albums to his name.
Next year he'll star in Netflix rom-com Good S-x alongside Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo.
Tucker — who pulls 11.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify — is also scheduled to kick off his 34-date Chuck on Tour on September 9 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon.