EXCLUSIVE: Todd Beamer's Defiant Final Stand on United Flight Remembered

Courageous Todd Beamer – one of the passengers on doomed United Airlines Flight 93, who helped prevent a greater tragedy by taking on the terrorists with other heroic travelers – made his mark on history with his bravery and rallying cry: "Let's roll," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The flight's initial 42-minute delay from New Jersey's Newark Airport – and the hijackers' decision to wait nearly another hour before seizing the plane – allowed the passengers and crew to learn what had happened at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.