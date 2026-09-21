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EXCLUSIVE: Todd Beamer's Defiant Final Stand on United Flight Remembered

Todd Beamer's defiant final stand aboard a United flight is remembered for his courage and sacrifice.
Source: MEGA

Todd Beamer's defiant final stand aboard a United flight is remembered for his courage and sacrifice.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Courageous Todd Beamer – one of the passengers on doomed United Airlines Flight 93, who helped prevent a greater tragedy by taking on the terrorists with other heroic travelers – made his mark on history with his bravery and rallying cry: "Let's roll," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The flight's initial 42-minute delay from New Jersey's Newark Airport – and the hijackers' decision to wait nearly another hour before seizing the plane – allowed the passengers and crew to learn what had happened at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

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Beamer Helped Lead Passenger Revolt

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Todd Beamer told GTE Airfone operator Lisa D. Jefferson passengers planned to 'jump' one of the hijackers.
Source: MEGA

Todd Beamer told GTE Airfone operator Lisa D. Jefferson passengers planned to 'jump' one of the hijackers.

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Realizing they likely faced the same fate, Beamer helped lead a group to foil the terrorists' plot to crash the airliner – with some later saying the evildoers were targeting the U.S. Capitol or the White House.

Beamer had attempted to call his wife, but was routed to GTE Airfone operator Lisa D. Jefferson. He informed Jefferson that he and fellow passengers were planning to "jump" one of the hijackers.

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Beamer’s Final Words Became Legendary

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Jefferson heard Beamer ask, 'Are you ready? OK. Let's roll,' before United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville.
Source: MEGA

Jefferson heard Beamer ask, 'Are you ready? OK. Let's roll,' before United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville.

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Cool-headed Beamer recited the Lord's Prayer and the 23rd Psalm and told Jefferson: "If I don't make it, please call my family and let them know how much I love them."

The operator then heard muffled voices and Beamer answering, "Are you ready? OK. Let's roll."

The Boeing 757 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pa., killing everyone aboard.

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