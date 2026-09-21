EXCLUSIVE: Belgian Prince Laurent Officially Recognizes His Secret Son

Clément Vandenkerckhove's true paternity was kept secret for decades until Prince Laurent legally acknowledged him in a low-key town hall ceremony about six months ago.

But his new royal title doesn't mean Vandenkerckhove – who worked as a salesman at an Opel dealership – will be wearing a crown.

He'll have equal inheritance rights to the private estate of Prince Laurent – the younger brother of Belgium's King Philippe – along with his father's three children. But he won't receive a royal allowance, take on official duties or gain any rights to the throne.

Vandenkerckhove was born in 2000, but only learned of his father's identity when he was 16 and his mother, Belgian singer and socialite Wendy Van Wanten, revealed the truth.

His mother, whose real name is Iris Vandenkerckhove, had a high-profile relationship with the Belgian royal in the 1990s.

They dated after a chance encounter at a fashion show in Paris, but the romance didn't last amid speculation Prince Laurent's father, the former king, disapproved. Laurent has been married since 2003 to Claire Coombs, the mother of his three children.