Paris Hilton 'Completely Heartbroken' By Presley Gerber's Sudden Death Aged 27 and Dubs Longtime Friend a 'Beautiful Soul'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, who was a childhood friend of the former model, took to Instagram Stories to express her grief over his passing.

Paris Hilton has paid tribute to "beautiful soul" Presley Gerber following his shock death aged just 27.

She wrote: "I'm completely heartbroken. I still can't believe this is real.

"Presley, you were such a beautiful soul. So sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine. I cared about you so much, and I'm going to miss you more than words can say."

Paris, 45, also went on to emphasise how much she cherished the memories they shared, adding: "You had such a gentle heart and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel.

"I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you."

To conclude, Paris offered her condolences to Presley's family and friends.

"My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time," she added. "Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever. You will be so deeply missed."