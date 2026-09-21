Paris Hilton 'Completely Heartbroken' By Presley Gerber's Sudden Death Aged 27 and Dubs Longtime Friend a 'Beautiful Soul'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:43 a.m. ET
Paris Hilton has paid tribute to "beautiful soul" Presley Gerber following his shock death aged just 27.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, who was a childhood friend of the former model, took to Instagram Stories to express her grief over his passing.
'I Still Can't Believe This Is Real'
She wrote: "I'm completely heartbroken. I still can't believe this is real.
"Presley, you were such a beautiful soul. So sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine. I cared about you so much, and I'm going to miss you more than words can say."
Paris, 45, also went on to emphasise how much she cherished the memories they shared, adding: "You had such a gentle heart and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel.
"I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you."
To conclude, Paris offered her condolences to Presley's family and friends.
"My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time," she added. "Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever. You will be so deeply missed."
L.A. Party Pals
The pair rubbed shoulders at high society events in L.A.
Presley attended Paris's 39th birthday in her L.A. mansion in February 2020, and he attended the premiere of the Simple Life star's Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir in January – some eight months before his death.
Presley, who long struggled with addiction, died at a rehab facility on Sunday.
An autopsy has not yet been completed.
Following the news of Presley's death, the rep for the his family parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and their only daughter Kaia Gerber, 25, told TMZ: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."
History Of Addiction Battles
Presley — who followed in his model mom’s footsteps and signed with IMG Models at just 15 years old — had previously made headlines for his struggles with substance abuse and mental health.
Nearly one year before his death, Presley uploaded a seven-minute post and detailed his current treatment plan, plus listed the medication he was taking in December 2025.
In a black-and-white Instagram video, which he filmed while in a sauna, Gerber said: "Let's just give you an update. I feel like honesty is the best policy. Long story short, where I'm at currently."
He went on to share the medications he was taking, including buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, and two benzodiazepines, or "benzos," Xanax (alprazolam) or Valium (diazepam), which are most commonly used to treat anxiety.
Presley explained: "The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life. Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now.
"Xanax (I take) a little bit at night or when the panic attacks are really, really bad."
Presley continued: "I try to take as little of that as possible. The Valium, I take a little bit in the morning.
"I don't know if it's a little bit or a lot, who f------ knows at this point anymore. The doctors say a lot of different things, so it's kind of scary, but hopefully, between my research and their research and the world and God, we can figure this out."