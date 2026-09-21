EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Final Hours and Secret Cancer Battle Revealed

As the world continues to mourn the sudden, shocking death of Dolly Parton, new details are emerging about the beloved country queen's final day – and how she never gave up hope as she waged her secret battle against cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Jolene singer spent her final hours at Nashville's Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, where she had been admitted four days earlier, on Aug. 21, reportedly amid kidney and autoimmune issues.

Parton died there Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, surrounded by loved ones, according to reports. She was 80.