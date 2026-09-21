EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Final Hours and Secret Cancer Battle Revealed
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
As the world continues to mourn the sudden, shocking death of Dolly Parton, new details are emerging about the beloved country queen's final day – and how she never gave up hope as she waged her secret battle against cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Jolene singer spent her final hours at Nashville's Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, where she had been admitted four days earlier, on Aug. 21, reportedly amid kidney and autoimmune issues.
Parton died there Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, surrounded by loved ones, according to reports. She was 80.
Dolly Hoped Her Battle Could Help Others
But even as her condition worsened, the deeply religious superstar was still looking to the future – and hoping her battle might someday help save others.
"She told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future," revealed her younger sister Stella Parton, 77.
Dolly's death left Stella, along with her siblings and their massive extended family, devastated. "My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I've ever known," Stella revealed. "What the world saw is exactly who she was."
Family Shared Heartbreaking Final Tribute
On the day Dolly died, her nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, broke the heartbreaking news in a video posted on Dolly's official Instagram account.
"My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly. But so have you," he told her millions of grieving fans. "She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family, whether you liked it or not."
Seaver ended the emotional announcement with a nod to his aunt's signature song, assuring her fans, "She will always love you."
Dolly Quietly Prepared $650Million Estate Plans
Within hours of Seaver's early afternoon announcement, Dolly's representatives revealed another bombshell – the fiercely private star had died following a "brief battle with cancer." The type of cancer has not been publicly disclosed.
Dolly apparently faced her final hours with the peace of knowing she had also taken care of her estate, sources said. The famously shrewd businesswoman had reportedly spent years quietly getting her affairs in order, leaving detailed plans for the $650million empire she'd built during her six-decade career.
It's not publicly known where Dolly's body was taken after leaving Vanderbilt, but her final resting place has been revealed. The country queen was buried beside Carl Dean, her fiercely private husband of nearly 59 years, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville.
Dean, who also had cancer, died in March 2025 at the age of 82.
Dolly Chose Quiet Family Farewell
At Dolly's request, her farewell was a small, private service for immediate family rather than the kind of star-studded public spectacle her enormous fame could have commanded.
Seaver said his aunt wanted to rest in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton" after a lifetime spent wearing elaborate, rhinestone-heavy costumes – although she WAS expected to go to her grave in her trademark high heels.
For Stella, there's little doubt about where the country legend is now.
"My big sister Dolly got her wings this past Tuesday," she shared. "If anyone gets to heaven I'm sure she made it right on time."