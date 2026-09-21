Pete Hegseth Rages Over 'Disgusting Lie' After the Pentagon Is Accused of Not Disclosing the Deaths of American Troops

Citing six U.S. officials familiar with the Defense Department's internal casualty records, the Post reported that more service members have died in the region since the war began than appear in the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System.

Five of the officials put the internal total at least at 22, four more than the 18 deaths shown on the public site on Friday. A sixth official said 23 service members have died since Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel opened the war.

One said not every undisclosed death was caused directly by the fighting, but that the additional losses involved U.S. personnel who were in the Middle East while hostilities were underway.