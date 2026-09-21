Fox News Host Trashes Donald Trump for Branding Her 'One of the Least Attractive People on TV': 'Why Is This Man Not Busier?'

Tarlov, who joined Fox News as a commentator in 2017, is known as the primary liberal voice on the network's The Five.

She recently signed a three-year contract with the network — despite Trump's suggestion that the show would be better off without her.

"I’m trying to show that a Democratic voice like mine can exist there, without an apology,” she told the Los Angeles Times about her Fox position. "And that a person with strong liberal beliefs can bring that same perspective to a host of outlets and places."

When asked about Trump trying to get her fired, she recently told The Guardian: "I think that (Fox CEO) Suzanne Scott and the entire leadership team know exactly who I am, and that they want me to keep doing what I’m doing."