Fox News Host Trashes Donald Trump for Branding Her 'One of the Least Attractive People on TV': 'Why Is This Man Not Busier?'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Fox News host Jessica Tarlov has hit back at Donald Trump after being on the receiving end of numerous cruel jibes by the president.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the liberal commentator, 42, questioned Trump isn't "busier" when quizzed on his putdowns, which include being dubbed "one of the least attractive and talented people on all of television."
'There Are Better Things To Do'
Trump, 80, has also described Tarlov as having "one of the worst personalities on television" in April — as well as branding her "a real loser" in July.
Speaking on the Pod Save America podcast, Tarlov said: "Why is this man not busier? There are better things to do.
"If I had a son, I would definitely teach him that when you grow up, you should write about how a woman looks on television and sounds, and then call her 'a big dummy.'"
'It's Sad And Crazy'
Tarlov was appearing on the podcast to promote her new book titled I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends, which is a mesh between memoir and advice, and details how she handles that type of criticism.
The television host explained: "By the president coming after me and looking at the content of the criticism, I actually got to a place where I genuinely feel like when people pick on you because of style, that you've just done really well on substance.
"That feels good, the inner monologue feels good. It's still sad and crazy."
Trump Wants Tarlov Off 'The Five'
Tarlov, who joined Fox News as a commentator in 2017, is known as the primary liberal voice on the network's The Five.
She recently signed a three-year contract with the network — despite Trump's suggestion that the show would be better off without her.
"I’m trying to show that a Democratic voice like mine can exist there, without an apology,” she told the Los Angeles Times about her Fox position. "And that a person with strong liberal beliefs can bring that same perspective to a host of outlets and places."
When asked about Trump trying to get her fired, she recently told The Guardian: "I think that (Fox CEO) Suzanne Scott and the entire leadership team know exactly who I am, and that they want me to keep doing what I’m doing."
She continued: "And if it aggravates him — he would just get annoyed at somebody else, anyone.
"If he's in a bad mood, he’s in a bad mood. And I think he understands that as well.
"I've never had a conversation with him, but the idea of posting 'Dear Fox executives, fire Jessica Tarlov' or calling into The Five and saying the show would be better without her, I don’t think he thinks that means that I'm going to get fired from my job.
"But yes, in general, we don't respond to it, and there’s no reason to, and honestly it just makes it worse."