Florida Mom's Husband Reveals Signs That Raised Suspicions Before She Admitted to Incest With Her Son, 22: 'They Used to Go in the Bedroom and Lock the Door'

Christina, 46, and her son, Shane, 22, were arrested after the two got into a family fight that culminated in Shane allegedly hitting his mother.

But when Polk County Sheriff's deputies responded, they ended up booking the pair for a lot more than just aggravated assault after Shane reportedly told officers Christina was his mother – and that they had been having s-- for the past four years, right there in their shared home.

And according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who has gone viral for sharing his unique perspectives on Florida crimes on his own YouTube channel, Terry was clueless as to what was happening.

"We put the case together, and we asked Christina's husband, 'Are y'all happily married and living together?' He said, 'Oh, yeah,'" Judd told his virtual viewers.