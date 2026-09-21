Florida Mom's Husband Reveals Signs That Raised Suspicions Before She Admitted to Incest With Her Son, 22: 'They Used to Go in the Bedroom and Lock the Door'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
The husband of a Florida woman who was busted having s-- with her biological son "only about 100 times" had no idea the incest was taking place in his home, RadarOnline.com can report.
But Terry Clemens had some idea something was off about the relationship, especially after telling police his wife, Christina Clemens, and son, Shane Clemens, used to "go in the master bedroom and lock the door."
A Domestic Violence Report Leads to Much More
Christina, 46, and her son, Shane, 22, were arrested after the two got into a family fight that culminated in Shane allegedly hitting his mother.
But when Polk County Sheriff's deputies responded, they ended up booking the pair for a lot more than just aggravated assault after Shane reportedly told officers Christina was his mother – and that they had been having s-- for the past four years, right there in their shared home.
And according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who has gone viral for sharing his unique perspectives on Florida crimes on his own YouTube channel, Terry was clueless as to what was happening.
"We put the case together, and we asked Christina's husband, 'Are y'all happily married and living together?' He said, 'Oh, yeah,'" Judd told his virtual viewers.
'That's Nasty. And Illegal.'
Then Judd dropped the bombshell, asking if Terry was aware that his wife was having s-- with her son.
"He said, 'No, I absolutely was not, but I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.'"
The befuddled sheriff could only smirk at the camera.
"What else can you say? That's nasty," he said. "That's nasty. And it's illegal."
Shane Clemens Drops a Bombshell Confession
As Radar reported, the mother-son duo allegedly got into an argument at their home that resulted in the sheriff’s office being called after Christina alleged that Shane had battered her in a domestic violence incident.
In retaliation, Shane told responding officers that he'd been "having s-- with my mama since I was 18 years old," Judd recounted.
An arrest affidavit obtained by Radar indicated the fight began when Shane said he was "tired of having sexual intercourse with his mom."
Shane told officers that the two had been intimate just two days before the deputies were called.
Christina Clemens 'Used S-- Toys' With Her Son
The responding officer noted in particular that Christina would "put on a purple strap-on p-nis and insert it into his an-s." The couple also reportedly engaged in what was described as "oral, regular and an-l s-x."
Shane did not grow up with Christina, but rekindled his relationship with her once he turned 18 years old.
"This began as Shane asked Christina to have s-- before he knew she was his mother," the affidavit reveals. "Christina said no due to being his mom, (but) the two began having sexual intercourse approximately four years ago."
After deputies sorted out the sordid affair, Christina was charged with incest and living in open adultery, while Shane has been charged with domestic violent battery (touch or strike) and incest. The two are due in court next month for their arraignment.