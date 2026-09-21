Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Admits Battling 'Suicidal Thoughts' After The Deaths of Their Three Young Children
Sept. 21 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband has admitted the death of three children took a hit on his mental health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Following the case's mistrial, Patrick Clancy spoke with 60 Minutes about the fallout of the family's devastation, admitting to struggling with "suicidal thoughts" after losing his children and his marriage's collapse.
Patrick Clancy Tells-All in Explosive Interview
Patrick told viewers, "There was a time I didn't think I would live to see my 35th birthday, and I was completely fine with it."
In addition to the pain of losing his children, Patrick's reputation took a hard hit. Conspiracy theories were peddled quickly, with attention turning to Patrick.
While he was the one who placed the 9-1-1 call, some believed he was responsible for the horrific events that transpired. They suggested he staged Lindsay's attempted suicide and was covering up a larger scheme. However, he insisted they were fabricated rumors.
Patrick lamented, "It's deeply harmful to the legacy of my children. It is a huge distraction from what really matters here, which is perinatal mental health."
His new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, echoed the concern regarding speculation, dubbing him the "most selfless and supportive partner." She further shut down rumors regarding their own relationship, which was the subject of immense scrutiny.
"I don't understand how the story has been so twisted," she said. "I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. And I don't think there's anything wrong with that."
Patrick Clancy Defends Ex-Wife Lindsay's Reputation
The fallout of the incident also affected Patrick gravely; he explained.
"I saw headlines that say, 'killer mom' and 'baby murderer monster,' and none of them were accurate," he said. "I believed that it was her mental illness that caused that."
In the loss of his children, he found grace, admitting to forgiving Lindsay. He testified to her symptoms of mental illness in the months leading up to their children's murder.
Patrick claimed the testimony caused him a panic attack as the world's attention settled on him. During the trial, his 9-1-1 call was played to the jury.
Patrick CLancy Testifies at Trial
According to Patrick's testimony, Lindsay was struggling with postpartum depression. However, she was undergoing treatment and, from his point of view, seemed to be getting better.
On the day she took her kids' lives, which was not contested at trial, Patrick claimed he didn't know she was suffering. He admitted she seemed distracted when he called home, but didn't have any suspicion of something graver unfolding. Patrick also admitted he wasn't aware of her hearing a voice until she confessed that from the hospital.
Lindsay's attorney put her mental health center stage. Rather than argue she did not kill the kids, lawyer Kevin Reddington claimed she was not criminally responsible due to her mental state. Prosecutors contested the argument, claiming Lindsay was of sound mind.
Judge Declares Mistrial
Following jury deliberations, the judge declared a mistrial. Jury members were unable to reach a unanimous verdict due to one holdout juror.
The foreperson told the judge the lone juror allegedly refused to apply the definition of reasonable doubt. The juror denied the allegation, and the judge refused to replace him with an alternate juror.
Prosecutors have not indicated yet if they plan to retry the case.