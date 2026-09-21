Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Admits Battling 'Suicidal Thoughts' After The Deaths of Their Three Young Children

Patrick told viewers, "There was a time I didn't think I would live to see my 35th birthday, and I was completely fine with it."

In addition to the pain of losing his children, Patrick's reputation took a hard hit. Conspiracy theories were peddled quickly, with attention turning to Patrick.

While he was the one who placed the 9-1-1 call, some believed he was responsible for the horrific events that transpired. They suggested he staged Lindsay's attempted suicide and was covering up a larger scheme. However, he insisted they were fabricated rumors.

Patrick lamented, "It's deeply harmful to the legacy of my children. It is a huge distraction from what really matters here, which is perinatal mental health."

His new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, echoed the concern regarding speculation, dubbing him the "most selfless and supportive partner." She further shut down rumors regarding their own relationship, which was the subject of immense scrutiny.

"I don't understand how the story has been so twisted," she said. "I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. And I don't think there's anything wrong with that."