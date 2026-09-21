Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Presley Gerber
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Poignant Tribute to Dad Before His Death Revealed

Photo of Rande Gerber, Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber had nothing but kind words for his father before his death.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Presley Gerber paid a poignant tribute to his father, Rande, just months before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal – thanking him for never giving up on him during some of the most difficult periods of his life.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed it on Monday, September 21, that the 27-year-old model – son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande – had died at a rehabilitation facility. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber Praises Father

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber made tribute to his father before his death.

Gerber had spoken publicly about struggles involving drugs, panic attacks, and his mental health, increasingly documenting his experiences on social media.

In May, Gerber posted a photograph showing him paddle boarding with his father and wrote: "I have the best father in the world. He's never given up on me. He's always there for me. Always has the best advice for me. I appreciate this man more than words can explain. I love you pops. To more paddle boarding days around the world."

His dad responded: "I am honored (to) take this ride called life with you over and over any time. Sometimes we may fall but with a little help always get back up. I love you forever Prez."

Crawford added: "My boys!"

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber Stepped Out of Spotlight Before Death

Photo of Rande Gerber, Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

'I have the best father in the world,' Presley Gerber said about his dad.

Gerber subsequently deleted the post.

He had previously explained he sometimes removed material or stepped away from social media to concentrate on his well-being.

Another post remaining on his account contains a tribute to Crawford marking her birthday in 2024.

Gerber wrote: "Mom. Thank you. Thank you for all of the amazing support and love you have showed me."

He added: "Thank you for being a role model. You are one of my greatest inspirations. From relationships to work, you have taught me so much. I am grateful for you every day. I have infinite love for you."

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber Final Post

Photo of Rande Gerber, Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford
Source: MEGA

Presley was the only son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

Gerber's final Instagram post, uploaded on August 5, showed him smiling and barefoot while modeling for Vuori Clothing.

Months earlier, on March 26, Gerber had shared footage of himself preparing to undergo what he called a "Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose."

Ibogaine is a psychoactive compound derived from plants that has been used experimentally in specialist addiction treatment.

It is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance in the US and cannot legally be prescribed there.

Gerber wrote alongside the footage: "Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose – quiet moment before everything changed. I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there, but that's life sometimes.)"

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
donald trump backlash

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for 'Plotting to Turn Washington Monument Into Weapons Tower'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly adjusting to life after their honeymoon as newlyweds.

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Adjusting to Life After Honeymoon'

'Sister Kaia Gerber to Brother: 'I Am So Proud'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber died at a rehabilitation facility.

He later wrote: "I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself… we shall see… praying it's the last time I have to come back."

His sister, Kaia Gerber, said online: "That's my brother. I am so d--- proud."

Rande wrote: "I'm so proud of you and your courage. Facing what's hard takes real strength, and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."

Presley had followed his famous mother into modeling, signing with IMG Models as a teenager and making his runway debut for Moschino.

He went on to build an international career, working with major fashion and consumer brands including Celine, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Pepsi, alongside sister Kaia.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.