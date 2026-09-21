EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Poignant Tribute to Dad Before His Death Revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed it on Monday, September 21, that the 27-year-old model – son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande – had died at a rehabilitation facility. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Presley Gerber paid a poignant tribute to his father, Rande , just months before his death , RadarOnline.com can reveal – thanking him for never giving up on him during some of the most difficult periods of his life.

Gerber had spoken publicly about struggles involving drugs, panic attacks, and his mental health, increasingly documenting his experiences on social media.

In May, Gerber posted a photograph showing him paddle boarding with his father and wrote: "I have the best father in the world. He's never given up on me. He's always there for me. Always has the best advice for me. I appreciate this man more than words can explain. I love you pops. To more paddle boarding days around the world."

His dad responded: "I am honored (to) take this ride called life with you over and over any time. Sometimes we may fall but with a little help always get back up. I love you forever Prez."

Crawford added: "My boys!"