EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Poignant Tribute to Dad Before His Death Revealed
Sept. 21 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Presley Gerber paid a poignant tribute to his father, Rande, just months before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal – thanking him for never giving up on him during some of the most difficult periods of his life.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed it on Monday, September 21, that the 27-year-old model – son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande – had died at a rehabilitation facility. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
Presley Gerber Praises Father
Gerber had spoken publicly about struggles involving drugs, panic attacks, and his mental health, increasingly documenting his experiences on social media.
In May, Gerber posted a photograph showing him paddle boarding with his father and wrote: "I have the best father in the world. He's never given up on me. He's always there for me. Always has the best advice for me. I appreciate this man more than words can explain. I love you pops. To more paddle boarding days around the world."
His dad responded: "I am honored (to) take this ride called life with you over and over any time. Sometimes we may fall but with a little help always get back up. I love you forever Prez."
Crawford added: "My boys!"
Presley Gerber Stepped Out of Spotlight Before Death
Gerber subsequently deleted the post.
He had previously explained he sometimes removed material or stepped away from social media to concentrate on his well-being.
Another post remaining on his account contains a tribute to Crawford marking her birthday in 2024.
Gerber wrote: "Mom. Thank you. Thank you for all of the amazing support and love you have showed me."
He added: "Thank you for being a role model. You are one of my greatest inspirations. From relationships to work, you have taught me so much. I am grateful for you every day. I have infinite love for you."
Presley Gerber Final Post
Gerber's final Instagram post, uploaded on August 5, showed him smiling and barefoot while modeling for Vuori Clothing.
Months earlier, on March 26, Gerber had shared footage of himself preparing to undergo what he called a "Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose."
Ibogaine is a psychoactive compound derived from plants that has been used experimentally in specialist addiction treatment.
It is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance in the US and cannot legally be prescribed there.
Gerber wrote alongside the footage: "Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose – quiet moment before everything changed. I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there, but that's life sometimes.)"
'Sister Kaia Gerber to Brother: 'I Am So Proud'
He later wrote: "I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself… we shall see… praying it's the last time I have to come back."
His sister, Kaia Gerber, said online: "That's my brother. I am so d--- proud."
Rande wrote: "I'm so proud of you and your courage. Facing what's hard takes real strength, and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."
Presley had followed his famous mother into modeling, signing with IMG Models as a teenager and making his runway debut for Moschino.
He went on to build an international career, working with major fashion and consumer brands including Celine, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Pepsi, alongside sister Kaia.