'We Got a Management Problem': GOP Rep Urges Trump to Get Rid of Pete Hegseth as Efforts to Impeach Defense Sec. Ramp Up

The outgoing Republican, who voted to confirm Hegseth last year, was asked whether House Republicans should support the eight articles of impeachment that Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced this week.

"We've got a management problem here," Tillis said. "He needs to go, whether it's impeachment or the most expedient route, just the president to replace him, would be great."

The North Carolina senator is not seeking reelection in November and has become one of Hegseth's most persistent Republican critics in the Senate, arguing that he has pushed out experienced officers and left a leadership gap at the top of the force.