Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump, 79, Confuses Reporters by Mistakenly Declaring Sitting Senator 'No Longer' in Office in Rambling Fed Fight

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump, 79, told reporters that Sen. Thom Tillis was 'no longer a senator'.

Profile Image

Jan. 31 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump, 79, appeared to confuse the status of a sitting U.S. senator during remarks to reporters, incorrectly suggesting that Sen. Thom Tillis was no longer in office after opposing his nominee for chair of the Federal Reserve, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Slip Up

donald trump mistakenly declaring sitting senator no longer in office
Source: MEGA

Trump made the remark while responding to questions about Tillis blocking the nomination of financier Kevin Warsh.

Speaking during an Oval Office meeting, Trump responded to a question about Tillis’s pledge to block the nomination of financier Kevin Warsh by declaring, "That kind of thinking is why he’s no longer a senator."

Tillis, 65, remains in office and is serving out his current term, which ends in January.

Trump later appeared to acknowledge that the North Carolina Republican is still a senator but framed his opposition as temporary, noting that Tillis could delay Warsh's confirmation until 2027.

Tillis sits on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, which must approve Warsh's nomination before it can advance to the full Senate. His opposition has left the committee deadlocked.

"He's going to be out of office, which is too bad," Trump continued after signing an executive order related to bringing an IndyCar race to Washington, D.C. "I always liked him, but he did some things that were not smart. If he doesn't approve, we will have to wait until someone comes in that will approve."

Article continues below advertisement

Sen. Thom Tillis

donald trump mistakenly declaring sitting senator no longer in office
Source: MEGA

Tillis is still a sitting U.S. senator whose term runs until January 2026.

Tillis announced in June that he would not seek reelection in 2026 after voting against Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, positioning himself as a more moderate Republican willing to break with the former president.

"In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species," Tillis said at the time.

Since announcing his retirement plans, Tillis has emerged as one of Trump’s most outspoken critics within the GOP, frequently targeting senior administration figures including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Justice Department Investigation

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump and Rosalyn Yellin

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Star Denies 'Inappropriate Conduct' Around Trump After Show's Cast Members Are Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Prez

Photo of Pete Hegseth and wife

Pete Hegseth's Very Tight Outfit for The 'Melania' Movie Premiere Brutally Mocked — 'He Seriously Needs to Buy Some Larger Suits'

donald trump mistakenly declaring sitting senator no longer in office
Source: MEGA

Tillis became more critical of Trump after voting against the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Tillis's opposition to Warsh is not based on the nominee himself, but on an ongoing Justice Department investigation into current Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice opened a criminal probe into Powell over alleged improprieties related to the Federal Reserve’s headquarters renovation. Powell and his allies argue the probe reflects political pressure from Trump, who has repeatedly criticized Powell for not cutting interest rates.

Tillis reiterated his position in a statement Friday, January 30. "Kevin Warsh is a qualified nominee with a deep understanding of monetary policy. However, the Department of Justice continues to pursue a criminal investigation into Chairman Jerome Powell based on committee testimony that no reasonable person could construe as possessing criminal intent," he said.

"Protecting the independence of the Federal Reserve from political interference or legal intimidation is non-negotiable."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.