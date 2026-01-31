Donald Trump, 79, Confuses Reporters by Mistakenly Declaring Sitting Senator 'No Longer' in Office in Rambling Fed Fight
Jan. 31 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump, 79, appeared to confuse the status of a sitting U.S. senator during remarks to reporters, incorrectly suggesting that Sen. Thom Tillis was no longer in office after opposing his nominee for chair of the Federal Reserve, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump's Slip Up
Speaking during an Oval Office meeting, Trump responded to a question about Tillis’s pledge to block the nomination of financier Kevin Warsh by declaring, "That kind of thinking is why he’s no longer a senator."
Tillis, 65, remains in office and is serving out his current term, which ends in January.
Trump later appeared to acknowledge that the North Carolina Republican is still a senator but framed his opposition as temporary, noting that Tillis could delay Warsh's confirmation until 2027.
Tillis sits on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, which must approve Warsh's nomination before it can advance to the full Senate. His opposition has left the committee deadlocked.
"He's going to be out of office, which is too bad," Trump continued after signing an executive order related to bringing an IndyCar race to Washington, D.C. "I always liked him, but he did some things that were not smart. If he doesn't approve, we will have to wait until someone comes in that will approve."
Sen. Thom Tillis
Tillis announced in June that he would not seek reelection in 2026 after voting against Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, positioning himself as a more moderate Republican willing to break with the former president.
"In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species," Tillis said at the time.
Since announcing his retirement plans, Tillis has emerged as one of Trump’s most outspoken critics within the GOP, frequently targeting senior administration figures including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
Justice Department Investigation
Tillis's opposition to Warsh is not based on the nominee himself, but on an ongoing Justice Department investigation into current Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Earlier this month, the Department of Justice opened a criminal probe into Powell over alleged improprieties related to the Federal Reserve’s headquarters renovation. Powell and his allies argue the probe reflects political pressure from Trump, who has repeatedly criticized Powell for not cutting interest rates.
Tillis reiterated his position in a statement Friday, January 30. "Kevin Warsh is a qualified nominee with a deep understanding of monetary policy. However, the Department of Justice continues to pursue a criminal investigation into Chairman Jerome Powell based on committee testimony that no reasonable person could construe as possessing criminal intent," he said.
"Protecting the independence of the Federal Reserve from political interference or legal intimidation is non-negotiable."