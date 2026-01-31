Donald Trump, 79, Confuses Reporters by Mistakenly Declaring Sitting Senator 'No Longer' in Office in Rambling Fed Fight

Speaking during an Oval Office meeting, Trump responded to a question about Tillis’s pledge to block the nomination of financier Kevin Warsh by declaring, "That kind of thinking is why he’s no longer a senator."

Tillis, 65, remains in office and is serving out his current term, which ends in January.

Trump later appeared to acknowledge that the North Carolina Republican is still a senator but framed his opposition as temporary, noting that Tillis could delay Warsh's confirmation until 2027.

Tillis sits on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, which must approve Warsh's nomination before it can advance to the full Senate. His opposition has left the committee deadlocked.

"He's going to be out of office, which is too bad," Trump continued after signing an executive order related to bringing an IndyCar race to Washington, D.C. "I always liked him, but he did some things that were not smart. If he doesn't approve, we will have to wait until someone comes in that will approve."