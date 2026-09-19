Donald Trump Follows Through on White House Media Ban as CNN, MS NOW and Politico Reporters Are Denied Entry

The consequences of the announcement became apparent on Saturday when MS NOW White House reporter Akayla Gardner arrived for work and discovered that her credential would not allow her through the entrance.

Gardner said she had already made it through two security checkpoints before reaching the location where her White House badge needed to be scanned.

"I attempted to scan my badge, which we have to do to be able to get into the White House grounds; it did not work," she said on air. "There was a red beeping light, and so the officer asked me to hand over my badge; he said that it was disabled."

Gardner said she then questioned the security officer about why she was being prevented from entering.

"I asked why I was not able to get inside," she said. "He said it was above him, and then our producer, after me, also scanned her badge."

According to Gardner, the producer's credentials remained active and she was permitted to enter, while Gardner was left outside.

"Yesterday our journalists were able to stay here working on the White House grounds," Gardner said. "This is the first action that we know of, of them actually denying us entry into the White House."