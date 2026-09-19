EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Dumped New Man as She Knew Dad Ozzy Would Have Hated Him'

Kelly's comments also carried particular resonance given the importance she has publicly placed on her family and her close relationship with her father, Ozzy.

The Black Sabbath rocker died aged 76 on July 22, 2025, just weeks after performing his farewell concert with the iconic band in Birmingham.

His family announced that the heavy metal legend died "surrounded by love." His death certificate later listed a heart attack as his primary cause of death, alongside other conditions.

A family source told Radar: "Kelly knew exactly what her dad would have made of the situation. Ozzy was incredibly protective of her, and she knows he would have hated the guy, as he has stirred up the idea of somebody coming into her life without the right intentions.

"He was never shy about telling Kelly what he thought of the men around her, and she could practically hear what he would have been saying. Ozzy would have wanted her with somebody who genuinely cared about her, rather than someone surrounded by red flags."

They claimed, "Kelly adored her dad, and his judgment still matters enormously to her. When everything came out, one of the thoughts going through her mind was that her dad would have absolutely hated this. She knew he would have told her to get away from the situation and never look back."