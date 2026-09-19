EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Dumped New Man as She Knew Dad Ozzy Would Have Hated Him'
Sept. 19 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has cut ties with a new man after discovering information about his online career that left her declaring she was finally done ignoring "red flags" – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she ditched him as she knew her late father would have "hated" him.
Kelly, 41, the youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, had recently been seen with British tattoo artist Brad North, 28.
Kelly Osbourne Felt 'Foolish' Over Online Discovery
But after apparently being alerted by followers to North's alleged activities on an adult site, Kelly unleashed a furious Instagram post in which she insisted they had "NEVER" been dating and admitted she should have researched him before allowing him into her life.
Kelly said: "Why are people so disgusting? First, I want to thank all the girlie girls who had my back and cared enough to bring the truth to my attention.
"I genuinely had no idea, and yes, I feel more than a little foolish because Google is free, and apparently I should've done my homework."
Her reaction suggested the discovery had caused her to reassess not only her association with North but her own approach to relationships and the warning signs she believes she has previously overlooked.
'Vampires Disguised As Charm'
Kelly said: "Beyond looking at him, I also have to look inward and ask myself why I keep leaving the door unlocked for vampires disguised as charm. Some people don't enter your life to love or befriend you they enter looking for vein.
"They come in thirsty, take what they can, and leave you wondering how you ended up drained."
The TV personality added she regarded the episode as a lesson in establishing firmer boundaries and investigating people before trusting them.
She noted: "So, lesson learned... do the research, trust the red flags, and stop confusing intensity with sincerity.
"The next chapter requires better boundaries and perhaps a little garlic. I also want to make it abundantly clear we were NEVER dating."
Her insistence that the pair were never officially a couple came despite their having recently been spotted together, with Kelly's lengthy statement making clear that she wanted to distance herself from North after information about him was brought to her attention.
He subsequently responded when contacted about the allegations surrounding him.
"Most of the abuse allegations" were a case of mistaken identity, he claimed.
Ozzy Osbourne's Memory Guides Her Protective Instincts
Kelly's comments also carried particular resonance given the importance she has publicly placed on her family and her close relationship with her father, Ozzy.
The Black Sabbath rocker died aged 76 on July 22, 2025, just weeks after performing his farewell concert with the iconic band in Birmingham.
His family announced that the heavy metal legend died "surrounded by love." His death certificate later listed a heart attack as his primary cause of death, alongside other conditions.
A family source told Radar: "Kelly knew exactly what her dad would have made of the situation. Ozzy was incredibly protective of her, and she knows he would have hated the guy, as he has stirred up the idea of somebody coming into her life without the right intentions.
"He was never shy about telling Kelly what he thought of the men around her, and she could practically hear what he would have been saying. Ozzy would have wanted her with somebody who genuinely cared about her, rather than someone surrounded by red flags."
They claimed, "Kelly adored her dad, and his judgment still matters enormously to her. When everything came out, one of the thoughts going through her mind was that her dad would have absolutely hated this. She knew he would have told her to get away from the situation and never look back."