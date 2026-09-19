Former Donald Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Slams 'Out of Touch' Ex-Boss as He Bans CNN, MS NOW and Politico From White House

Trump announced the move on Truth Social on September 18.

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico," Trump wrote.

"Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow," he added.

Trump later addressed the announcement while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, pointing to what he called "cumulative stories over the last two years."

"You get sick of it," the president said, according to Mediaite.

On September 19, reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were turned away from the White House, per Reuters.

Their press badges were reportedly confiscated as the outlets' journalists attempted to enter the building.