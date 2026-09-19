Jake Tapper Hits Back After Donald Trump Bans CNN From White House, Declaring: 'It's Not Going to Happen'

Appearing on CNN, Tapper argued that the announcement risked shifting attention away from other issues facing the administration.

"If there is any strategy to this, and it's not clear that there is, it is that the president would rather today's focus be about this unconstitutional tantrum than about any of the facts that we cover every day—prices, polls, the ongoing war," he said, per The Daily Beast.

"That is not going to happen. No matter how hard he tries, he cannot ban what I'm saying to you right now," Tapper added.

The longtime anchor pointed to the Pentagon's previous restrictions on reporters, noting that coverage continued even after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth barred what Tapper described as "non-sycophantic reporters" from his briefings.

"These petulant bans don't work," Tapper declared.