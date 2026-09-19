EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Family 'At War' Over 'Hidden' Daughter Aimee

Their brother Jack Osbourne, 40, has also previously said he is "not close at all" to Aimee, who rejected the spotlight of the family's hit MTV reality series The Osbournes.

Speaking on Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, Kelly said: "I respect her, I accept her, but we're different, and that's ok.

"If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life."

Asked whether reconciliation remained a possibility, she replied, "No, no."

Kelly described the sisters as "polar opposites" and said the distance between them had left her with a lasting sense that she missed out on having an older sister while growing up.

She added: "It's one of the hardest things of my life that I never got a big sister. I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. I do have a resentment there.

"It was always me and Jack. If I'm honest, my older sister didn't really ever acknowledge me and my brother. She was just in her own world, doing her own thing.

"And I do to a certain extent, if I'm honest, I feel as though she was embarrassed of us … the whole family."