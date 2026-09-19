EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Family 'At War' Over 'Hidden' Daughter Aimee
Sept. 19 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne is at the center of a war in her family after declaring there is no hope of repairing her fractured relationship with older sister Aimee – exposing the depth of a rift that has endured through fame, estrangement and the death of their father Ozzy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old television personality said she and Aimee Osbourne, 43, are no longer speaking because their personalities and attitudes towards their famous upbringing are fundamentally different.
'I Don't Want You In My Life"
Their brother Jack Osbourne, 40, has also previously said he is "not close at all" to Aimee, who rejected the spotlight of the family's hit MTV reality series The Osbournes.
Speaking on Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, Kelly said: "I respect her, I accept her, but we're different, and that's ok.
"If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life."
Asked whether reconciliation remained a possibility, she replied, "No, no."
Kelly described the sisters as "polar opposites" and said the distance between them had left her with a lasting sense that she missed out on having an older sister while growing up.
She added: "It's one of the hardest things of my life that I never got a big sister. I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. I do have a resentment there.
"It was always me and Jack. If I'm honest, my older sister didn't really ever acknowledge me and my brother. She was just in her own world, doing her own thing.
"And I do to a certain extent, if I'm honest, I feel as though she was embarrassed of us … the whole family."
The 'Hidden' Daughter and Reality TV Divide
Aimee is the eldest daughter of Sharon Osbourne, 73, and Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who died aged 76 in July 2025.
Unlike Kelly and Jack, she declined to appear on The Osbournes when the reality series began in 2002 and had moved out of the family home at 16 – leading to her being dubbed Sharon and Ozzy's "hidden" daughter.
Aimee later explained that decision to The Independent, saying: "Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television? "I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable."
A source close to the family claimed: "This isn't some disagreement that has suddenly erupted between Kelly and Aimee. The distance between them goes back years, and there is a huge amount of hurt and resentment on both sides. The family is really at war now.
"They have reached a stage where they are essentially living completely separate lives."
Grief 'Doesn't Erase Complicated History'
"Kelly has struggled with it because she feels she never had the relationship with Aimee that she wanted from an older sister," the insider claimed. "From her perspective, there were years when she felt rejected or judged, and those feelings haven't simply disappeared as they've grown older.
"The difficulty is that Aimee has always approached the Osbourne family's fame very differently. She made a conscious decision to keep herself away from much of the public circus surrounding the family, whereas Kelly and Jack became central figures in it. That created a divide very early on, and it has never really been repaired."
They added, "There have been moments when people around them hoped that time, maturity, or major family events might bring everyone closer together. But Kelly's position now is extremely firm. She doesn't believe sharing the same parents means she has to maintain a relationship that she feels is damaging to her.
"Ozzy's death inevitably brought the entire family together at an incredibly painful time, but grief doesn't automatically erase decades of complicated history. They could all mourn the same person while still having unresolved issues with one another."
Finality and Permanent Family Fracture
According to the source, "For Sharon, it is an incredibly difficult position because these are all her children. No mother wants to see that kind of division within her family, particularly after losing her husband, but Kelly and Aimee are adults, and ultimately Sharon cannot force them to have a relationship.
"There is also a fundamental difference in how the sisters remember their upbringing. Kelly sees Aimee's distance as something that left her without the older sister she desperately wanted. Aimee has previously made clear that stepping away from the cameras was about protecting herself and finding her own identity."
They continued, "That's why this is so difficult to resolve. It isn't really one argument that somebody can apologize for and put behind them. You're talking about completely different personalities, different experiences of the same extraordinary childhood and grievances that have accumulated over many years.
"Kelly speaking so openly about it shows just how final things feel from her side. She isn't suggesting they need some time apart before eventually making peace – she is saying she has accepted that they may simply never have the sisterly relationship people might expect them to have.
"The sad reality is that the Osbournes can be extraordinarily close as a family while still having this fracture running through it. Kelly and Jack have always had their own bond, while Aimee deliberately forged a different path. At the moment, nobody close to them believes there is an obvious way of bridging that divide."