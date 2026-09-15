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Home > Celebrity > Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Brutally Cuts Ties With Reclusive Sister Aimee Following Rocker Dad Ozzy's Death — With 'No Chance' of Reconciliation

picture of Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne
Source: MEGA/@PARAMOUNTPLUS;YOUTUBE

Kelly Osbourne has cut ties with estranged sister Aimee, saying their is no chance of a reconciliation.

Sept. 15 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne has brutally cut ties with her sister Aimee and ruled out any chance of a reconciliation.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old reality star accused her elder sister of being "embarrassed" of her family and never acknowledging her or their brother Jack in a scathing assessment of their relationship.

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'I Don't Want You In My Life'

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Picture of Kelly Osbourne
Source: @WENEEDTOTALK;YOUTUBE

Kelly has distanced herself from Aimee.

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Aimee, 43, famously snubbed the opportunity to appear in the family's reality series The Osbournes, moving out of the family home at just 16, and has only made fleeting public appearances, notably at her rocker dad Ozzy's funeral procession in his home city of Birmingham, England, in July last year.

And Kelly says a clash of personalities has prevented the pair from ever becoming close.

Kelly said: "I respect her, I accept her, but we're different, and that's ok.

"If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life."

Asked by podcast host Paul C. Brunson on his We Need To Talk podcast if there is any hope for a reconciliation, Kelly added: "No, no."

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Source: @WENEEDTOTALK;YOUTUBE
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'She Was Embarrassed Of Us'

Picture of Kelly Osbourne
Source: @WENEEDTOTALK;YOUTUBE

Kelly accused Aimee of being embarrassed by her family.

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Admitting they are "polar opposites", Kelly explained that "it's one of the hardest things of my life that I never, and I never got a big sister.

"I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. I do have a resentment there."

She continued: "It was always me and Jack. If I'm honest my older sister didn't really ever acknowledge me and my brother. She was just in her own world, doing her own thing.

"And I do to a certain extent, if I'm honest, I feel as though she was embarrassed of us," clarifying she meant "of the whole family."

Later in the interview, Kelly spoke about her deep loyalty to the other members of her family, telling the podcast: "I have never been ashamed of my family, we're not conventional, but we are honest.

"I am like my father in the sense that I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can't pretend. I am who I am. You can love me or hate me."

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Aimee Reveals Why She Turned Back On Fame

Picture of Aimee Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Aimee refused to take part in 'The Osbournes' reality show.

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In a previous interview with The Independent, Aimee said of not appearing on The Osbournes: "Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television?'

"I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable."

The family's show ended in 2005 after running for four series.

Kelly was 20 when the cameras left, and she explained despite the show only being a part of her life for four years, to some extent she can never escape that period of time.

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Picture of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly explained why her family wanted to quit MTV series.

She said: "The reason why we decided to end the series… Because the thing is, there's nowhere to go but down. We wanted to end on a high, and we wanted to have our lives back.

"And I wanted to figure out what I wanted to do with my life, and that took me a minute. It’s only just now, when I’m in my 40s, that I’m free to do that.'

"There are some people that still see me as that 16 year old. Half of me is like, 'Haha, I'll take it', the other half is like, 'Come on, like people grow up, people change, life happens.'"

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