Kelly Osbourne Brutally Cuts Ties With Reclusive Sister Aimee Following Rocker Dad Ozzy's Death — With 'No Chance' of Reconciliation

Aimee, 43, famously snubbed the opportunity to appear in the family's reality series The Osbournes, moving out of the family home at just 16, and has only made fleeting public appearances, notably at her rocker dad Ozzy's funeral procession in his home city of Birmingham, England, in July last year.

And Kelly says a clash of personalities has prevented the pair from ever becoming close.

Kelly said: "I respect her, I accept her, but we're different, and that's ok.

"If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life."

Asked by podcast host Paul C. Brunson on his We Need To Talk podcast if there is any hope for a reconciliation, Kelly added: "No, no."