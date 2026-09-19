EXCLUSIVE: Matthew McConaughey Says Janet Jackson Made Him Quit Weed

The Oscar winner confessed he got so high on strong cannabis that he missed his own birthday party after listening to her 1993 song That's the Way Love Goes two dozen times.

Matthew McConaughey revealed the crazy way Janet Jackson inspired him to quit smoking marijuana, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"What a cool, groovy tune. It's also the reason I quit smoking weed," confided the 56-year-old Interstellar star.

His awakening came "right around the time weed started turning hydroponic," McConaughey recalled.

"Weed used to be: you could roll a joint, smoke it, pass it around, everyone giggles, gets the munchies and maybe runs off and tries to get some snuggle time.

"Well, then it started getting this hydroponic stuff where one toke, the subplots could become unmanageable and people would implode."

That night, McConaughey and his pals had taken over a club for his birthday party and he planned to drive there himself.