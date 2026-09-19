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EXCLUSIVE: Matthew McConaughey Says Janet Jackson Made Him Quit Weed

Matthew McConaughey reveals a Janet Jackson song led him to quit weed after an intense experience.
Source: MEGA

Matthew McConaughey reveals a Janet Jackson song led him to quit weed after an intense experience.

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Sept. 19 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Matthew McConaughey revealed the crazy way Janet Jackson inspired him to quit smoking marijuana, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar winner confessed he got so high on strong cannabis that he missed his own birthday party after listening to her 1993 song That's the Way Love Goes two dozen times.

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McConaughey's 'Groovy Tune'

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Matthew McConaughey recalled how stronger hydroponic weed changed his experience with marijuana.
Source: Pantalones Organic Tequila/Mega / MEGA

Matthew McConaughey recalled how stronger hydroponic weed changed his experience with marijuana.

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"What a cool, groovy tune. It's also the reason I quit smoking weed," confided the 56-year-old Interstellar star.

His awakening came "right around the time weed started turning hydroponic," McConaughey recalled.

"Weed used to be: you could roll a joint, smoke it, pass it around, everyone giggles, gets the munchies and maybe runs off and tries to get some snuggle time.

"Well, then it started getting this hydroponic stuff where one toke, the subplots could become unmanageable and people would implode."

That night, McConaughey and his pals had taken over a club for his birthday party and he planned to drive there himself.

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Weed Made Him Miss Own Party

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Janet Jackson's 'That's the Way Love Goes' played 24 times as McConaughey missed his birthday party.
Source: Justin Paludipan / MEGA

Janet Jackson's 'That's the Way Love Goes' played 24 times as McConaughey missed his birthday party.

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"Before I go, my buddy hands me this joint, he goes: 'Here, man. Have some of this. Super fun.' I get there and I take the toke in the car. It was not like the weed I'd smoked before," says the now father of three.

"I listened to Janet Jackson's That's the Way Love Goes 24 times in a row. And when I finally got out of the car to go into my birthday party, no one was in there, 'cause it was over. They'd all left.

"I sat in the frickin' car listening to That's the Way Love Goes 24 times because I thought, at the time, that that was more important than going to my own birthday party. Love the song, didn't love the weed."

He added: "Still like the tune, though."

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McConaughey Recalls Bongo Arrest

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McConaughey recalled being busted for possession in 1999 at his Austin, Texas, home.
Source: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA

McConaughey recalled being busted for possession in 1999 at his Austin, Texas, home.

McConaughey – who shot to stardom in the 1993 stoner film Dazed and Confused – also recalled being busted for possession in 1999 while playing the bongos nude and stoned in his Austin, Texas, pad.

"I saw the cop's eyes get big when he identified me and it became, 'Oh, look, what we've got here,'" he recalled.

"My first call was to my mother. I was feeling guilty because I was not raised to be in jail."

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