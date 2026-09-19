EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis Claims Ex Derek Thomas Endangered Daughter

Court docs show Rumer, 38, the daughter of dementia-suffering action hero Bruce Willis and G.I. Jane star Demi Moore, filed an emergency petition seeking to suspend Thomas' supervised visits pending a mental health evaluation because he has a "lack of judgment that endangers" the tot.

"I do not believe it is presently safe or in our 3-year-old child's best interest for visitation," Rumer states in the court filing, which details how Thomas allegedly made Louetta walk two and a half miles and forced her to cross a five-lane 55 mph highway in "extreme heat."

"[Thomas] continues to show bizarre judgment," she added. "What concerns me most is that if his behavior is not the product of drug use impairment, then it is almost more concerning as it reflects a deliberate pattern of refusing to communicate, cooperate, or co-parent in any reasonable manner, and of putting Louetta's emotional and physical well-being at risk on almost every visit he has had with her."