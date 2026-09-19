EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis Claims Ex Derek Thomas Endangered Daughter
Sept. 19 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Rumer Willis has accused ex Derek Richard Thomas of endangering the life of their 3-year-old daughter, Louetta, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The allegations come in a vicious, ongoing court battle, with both accusing each other of violating a judge's custody order.
Rumer Claims Daughter Is ‘At Risk’
Court docs show Rumer, 38, the daughter of dementia-suffering action hero Bruce Willis and G.I. Jane star Demi Moore, filed an emergency petition seeking to suspend Thomas' supervised visits pending a mental health evaluation because he has a "lack of judgment that endangers" the tot.
"I do not believe it is presently safe or in our 3-year-old child's best interest for visitation," Rumer states in the court filing, which details how Thomas allegedly made Louetta walk two and a half miles and forced her to cross a five-lane 55 mph highway in "extreme heat."
"[Thomas] continues to show bizarre judgment," she added. "What concerns me most is that if his behavior is not the product of drug use impairment, then it is almost more concerning as it reflects a deliberate pattern of refusing to communicate, cooperate, or co-parent in any reasonable manner, and of putting Louetta's emotional and physical well-being at risk on almost every visit he has had with her."
Custody Battle Erupts Over Louetta
The baby battle erupted in June when Thomas, 40, accused Rumer of bolting with Louetta from California to Sun Valley, Idaho, then to Nashville, Tenn., without telling him. He then accused her of exposing the toddler to "adult sexual humor" by putting the then-2-year-old in a toilet paper commercial.
Rumer won a partial victory in the custody fight when a judge blocked Thomas' request for an unsupervised overnight visit with Louetta, pending a Sept. 10 hearing. Rumer's request to have Thomas' head examined was denied because she didn't file a "request for order" petition.
While Moore blasted Thomas in a court declaration calling him a "manipulative slacker," his lawyer, Michael J. Kretzmer, returned fire by accusing Rumer of making false allegations and obstructing "a father's relationship with his daughter for no valid reason."
Thomas Denies Ever Endangering Daughter
In his own declaration, Thomas charges his ex is violating the judge's June 9 co-parenting order, adding Rumer "has continued to frustrate my ability to maintain my relationship with our daughter, with whom I have had a very close and loving relationship. At no time have I ever placed our daughter in danger of any kind whatsoever and I am now and always have been fully capable of providing Louetta with the care she requires and deserves."