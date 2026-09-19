EXCLUSIVE: Firefighter Stephen Siller's Final Heroic Run Remembered

Siller, a 34-year-old father of five, had just finished his shift at Brooklyn's Squad 1 when he learned over his scanner that a plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Scrapping his plans to play golf, Siller grabbed his gear and drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel. By that point, the passageway into Lower Manhattan was closed for security purposes.

But the determined smoke eater raced on foot with 60 pounds of gear strapped to his back through the tunnel and on to the Twin Towers – a distance of more than two miles.