EXCLUSIVE: Firefighter Stephen Siller's Final Heroic Run Remembered
Sept. 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Brave NYC firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 – selflessly charging into danger to save others and ultimately losing his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The heroic first responder's efforts inspired his family to establish the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in his honor.
Siller Raced Toward Twin Towers
Siller, a 34-year-old father of five, had just finished his shift at Brooklyn's Squad 1 when he learned over his scanner that a plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Scrapping his plans to play golf, Siller grabbed his gear and drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel. By that point, the passageway into Lower Manhattan was closed for security purposes.
But the determined smoke eater raced on foot with 60 pounds of gear strapped to his back through the tunnel and on to the Twin Towers – a distance of more than two miles.
Siller’s Legacy Lives on Worldwide
His family established Tunnel to Towers to offer aid to military and emergency services personnel and their families.
The organization's many fundraising efforts include 5K run/walks held around the globe to memorialize Siller's final courageous steps – including an annual event in the Big Apple. To learn more, visit t2t.org.