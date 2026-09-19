EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Sparks Fears Over Stress-Related Hair Loss

Bullock, whose partner Bryan Randall died from ALS aged 57 in 2023, said she had experienced her hair falling out twice and credited both genetics and Aniston's LolaVie haircare products with helping her maintain her famous mane.

"Well, the only reason I don't look like a Chia Pet is because of your stuff. I've had two bouts of stress-induced hair loss, so I'm very lucky it came back," she explained. "That's also thanks to my German grandmother. Full head of thick, crazy hair. I got those genes."

A source familiar with Bullock's situation claimed the actress had endured periods of intense pressure away from the cameras and that her comments offered a rare glimpse at how deeply those experiences had affected her.

"Sandra has always been extremely private, so speaking about something as personal as losing her hair shows how significant those periods of stress were for her," the insider noted.

"She has dealt with extraordinarily difficult moments while trying to protect her family and maintain some separation between her public career and private life. Stress can manifest itself in ways people don't necessarily see, and this was something she experienced physically, but she has prompted big fears over the admission that her stress had serious physical consequences."