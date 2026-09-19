EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Sparks Fears Over Stress-Related Hair Loss
Sept. 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Sandra Bullock has sparked concern after she suffered two bouts of stress-related hair loss during difficult periods in her life – and admitted she feels "very lucky" her trademark thick hair eventually grew back.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the worries that erupted after the 62-year-old Practical Magic 2 star opened up about the physical impact stress has had on her while speaking to longtime friend Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine.
Stress-Induced Hair Loss Raises New Concerns
Bullock, whose partner Bryan Randall died from ALS aged 57 in 2023, said she had experienced her hair falling out twice and credited both genetics and Aniston's LolaVie haircare products with helping her maintain her famous mane.
"Well, the only reason I don't look like a Chia Pet is because of your stuff. I've had two bouts of stress-induced hair loss, so I'm very lucky it came back," she explained. "That's also thanks to my German grandmother. Full head of thick, crazy hair. I got those genes."
A source familiar with Bullock's situation claimed the actress had endured periods of intense pressure away from the cameras and that her comments offered a rare glimpse at how deeply those experiences had affected her.
"Sandra has always been extremely private, so speaking about something as personal as losing her hair shows how significant those periods of stress were for her," the insider noted.
"She has dealt with extraordinarily difficult moments while trying to protect her family and maintain some separation between her public career and private life. Stress can manifest itself in ways people don't necessarily see, and this was something she experienced physically, but she has prompted big fears over the admission that her stress had serious physical consequences."
Jennifer Aniston Praises Famous Thick Hair
Aniston was quick to praise her friend's famously thick hair.
She said: "You're one of the only women in my life with a head of hair that makes no sense. How you still have this mane is beyond me."
Bullock also recalled the extraordinary lengths she went to while protecting her son Louis, now 16, after adopting him in 2010 as her marriage to Jesse James collapsed.
The Oscar winner said: "Child Protective Services, do not come after me, but when the p--- hit the fan for me, when we know what that is, I realized I had to get out of the house because the paparazzi were going to descend, and no one knew I had a newborn.
"So I put him in his car carrier, put it in the hockey bag, and zipped the hockey bag around him. Then I carried the hockey bag to the car, as though I was just carrying any random hockey bag."
Privacy Fears Shape Family Protection
Bullock said the experience taught her to take extraordinary precautions to protect her privacy.
She said: "You have to operate like the CIA. If you're surrounded by good people, you'll be fine. But if people near you mean you harm, no matter how covert you are and how much pre-planning you do, your privacy is information that brings them cash. I had it happen recently, and it broke my heart.
"I wish I could be a little looser. I would like to not be so worried."
Keeping Children Away From Public Scrutiny
Another source said Bullock's instinct remained to keep her children and personal life away from unwanted scrutiny.
They claimed: "Sandra has learned through experience how quickly private information can become public. Protecting her family remains enormously important to her, even when maintaining that privacy creates pressures of its own."