Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts with Family Dog Shared Cryptic Quote About 'Toxic Traits' — Just Days Before Arrest
Sept. 22 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
The Florida mom whose estranged husband allegedly shared a video of her performing sexual acts with the family dog posted a cryptic quote about people with "toxic traits" just days before her arrest, RadarOnline.com can report.
Malia Nummerdor was charged with engaging in sexual contact with an animal after her ex, Erik Nummerdor, posted the video on Facebook.
Malia Nummerdor Posted About Toxicity Before Arrest
Malia and Erik are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce" amid allegations that he cheated on her. As their battle rages, Erik apparently decided to release the video, which, according to her, he has been holding onto since the 2024 incident.
That video eventually made its way to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, which opened an investigation into the activities on September 11.
Just a day later, Malia seemed to allude to the investigation on her personal Facebook timeline, sharing a meme that said her "toxic trait" was that she "will mirror your vibe back and watch you get p-ssed off by your own energy."
While the 38-year-old did not indicate if the post was aimed at anyone in particular, critics flooded her comments section with snarky responses.
"I'd say also f---ing dogs is a pretty toxic trait, but what do I know?" one user blasted as another echoed: "Yeah, I'm never gonna mirror you. I don't f--k dogs."
A third person slammed, "I think your most toxic trait is you let dogs l--k your k---y..."
Erik Nummerdor Posted the Incriminating Video
As Radar reported, Erik told the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office that he had installed two security cameras in the home in order to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.
He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found disturbing video footage of Malia and Ranger. Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage, per the detective's affidavit.
"He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit. "The camera recorded continuously in rolling intervals, overwriting older footage."
Malia Nummerdor was 'Partially Nude' on the Video
According to a sheriff's release, the video showed Malia "partially nude" and the animal "positioned in a manner consistent with sexual activity."
That account was backed up by the detective, who noted, "I reviewed the images and observed an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down."
The next day, deputies spoke with Malia, who acknowledged the video showed her and the family dog but denied any inappropriate conduct, and said she had only been petting the dog.
Authorities noted Malia appeared impaired and acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the affidavit states.
'She Never Rubbed Me as a Weirdo'
But Malia's friends have come to her defense online, insisting we don't have the "full story."
As one pal shared, "I went to school with her, and she never rubbed me as a weirdo. She is very pretty. I don't think she would have trouble finding a human being to be intimate with."
"Of course, that alone doesn't prove anything, but I think it's important to remember that the person being portrayed online is someone who has people who knew her before these allegations," the friend added.
"I also know that she and her husband have been going through a bad divorce," they continued. "Anyone who has gone through a nasty divorce knows that people can sometimes go to great lengths to hurt the other person or try to ruin their life. That doesn't prove anyone's allegations are false, but I think the circumstances are important and deserve to be considered."