Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts with Family Dog Shared Cryptic Quote About 'Toxic Traits' — Just Days Before Arrest

Malia and Erik are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce" amid allegations that he cheated on her. As their battle rages, Erik apparently decided to release the video, which, according to her, he has been holding onto since the 2024 incident.

That video eventually made its way to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, which opened an investigation into the activities on September 11.

Just a day later, Malia seemed to allude to the investigation on her personal Facebook timeline, sharing a meme that said her "toxic trait" was that she "will mirror your vibe back and watch you get p-ssed off by your own energy."