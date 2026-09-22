Donald Trump Claims He's Considering Banning 2 More 'Disgusting' and 'Fake' Media Outlets From the White House: 'They're Crummy'

The president said during the press conference: "The New York Times is fake news, the Washington Post is fake news. We're probably not going to display the paper anymore in the way it has, those papers. But we haven’t taken the step of throwing them out."

Trump first announced the ban of MS NOW, CNN and Politico in a Truth Social post on September 18.

The post said: "Effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."

The president wrote news outlets should be barred from spreading "fiction and lies."

Addressing Politico specifically, Trump accused the organization of receiving an "illegal and ridiculous $8million dollar subscription" from the government under Biden – calling it corruption.

Trump was referring to subscriptions to Politico products, such as Politico Pro – which features stakeholder analysis, legislation and policy updates, federal data and more paid for by government agencies.

From 2017 to 2020, during Trump's first term, the government allegedly paid for Politico – around $10.2million in "contract obligations."

The Trump administration cancelled subscriptions in early 2025.