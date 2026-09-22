Donald Trump Claims He's Considering Banning 2 More 'Disgusting' and 'Fake' Media Outlets From the White House: 'They're Crummy'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Shortly after announcing the barring of MS NOW, CNN and Politico from the White House, Donald Trump revealed other news outlets may be banned next, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The commander-in-chief accused the two other outlets of taking the "most positive" stories and twisting them to be as "negative as possible" – just days after he announced the media ban that sparked worldwide backlash.
Trump Threatens More Media Bans
The president said during the press conference: "The New York Times is fake news, the Washington Post is fake news. We're probably not going to display the paper anymore in the way it has, those papers. But we haven’t taken the step of throwing them out."
Trump first announced the ban of MS NOW, CNN and Politico in a Truth Social post on September 18.
The post said: "Effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."
The president wrote news outlets should be barred from spreading "fiction and lies."
Addressing Politico specifically, Trump accused the organization of receiving an "illegal and ridiculous $8million dollar subscription" from the government under Biden – calling it corruption.
Trump was referring to subscriptions to Politico products, such as Politico Pro – which features stakeholder analysis, legislation and policy updates, federal data and more paid for by government agencies.
From 2017 to 2020, during Trump's first term, the government allegedly paid for Politico – around $10.2million in "contract obligations."
The Trump administration cancelled subscriptions in early 2025.
Media Outlets Boycott Trump Events After Ban
In solidarity with the banned outlets, NBC, Fox News, ABC, and CBS announced they would no longer cover Trump's public events and press conferences.
The Washington Post and The New York Times announced they'll limit pictures from Trump's public events, while NPR will no longer publish audio from the White House.
Despite this, while meeting with Zohran Mamdani on Sep. 21, Trump commented that the press has talked about boycotting him before, but "they never boycott me."
That day, the White House launched a 24/7 newsfeed that streams Trump's events, comments, and videos "updated in real time."
Media Outlets Take Trump Ban to Court
On Sep. 21, MS NOW, Politico and CNN filed a joint lawsuit against Trump's order.
"The Constitution does not allow a president or any other government official to deprive the press of their First Amendment rights and liberty and property interests with no notice or process based solely on his dislike of the content of their reporting," the outlets wrote in a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
The outlets are alleging the ban is illegal and a direct "violation" of the First Amendment, which declares that the press and the people have freedom of speech.
The first court hearing will take place on September 23.
Trump Defends Ban Amid Press Freedom Lawsuit
In response to the filing, Trump took to Truth Social again to defend the barring.
The post said: "The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America.
"It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control."