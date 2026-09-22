Lindsay Clancy Trial's Lone Holdout Juror, 48, Shares Heartwarming Photo With Newborn Daughter as Fundraiser for Him Continues to Grow
Sept. 22 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
The lone holdout juror in Lindsey Clancy's trial recently welcomed a daughter, RadarOnline.com can report.
The juror, 48-year-old Michael P. Desronvil, posed for a photo with the newborn, which his attorney, Edward Paltzik, later shared on X. The photo was shared after Desronvil received alleged death threats and other disturbing messages for his role in the former nurse's trial.
Lindsey Clancy Holdout Juror Fundraiser
Desronvil refused to acquit the mother of murdering her three children on the grounds of insanity, going against his fellow jurors and triggering the mistrial after 38 hours of deliberations.
Shortly after Judge William F. Sullivan declared a mistrial, a fundraiser was launched on GiveSendGo to help Desronvil "if they come for him, and they will." The money is intended to cover "security, lawyers, and lost work."
The fundraiser has received countless donations since and has earned roughly $362K so far.
Michael P. Desronvil's Attorney Releases Statement
"Michael will be making a personal statement in the near future, in his own words. But in the meantime, this is only me talking. I want to thank everyone who has sent me emails, texts, and voice messages over the last few days intended to support Michael," a statement shared by Paltzik on X read.
"Thank you for being caring and nice people," it continued. "I apologize profusely that I cannot respond to all of them right now, but I wanted to say we really appreciate and notice every message, and it all matters a great deal."
'We Support the Good Faith Right of an Individual Juror'
"I also want to say that if you disagree with us about anything that we say, that's your right. In fact, I'd be concerned if every single person agreed with every single thing we say. This country was built on intelligent debate in the public square," Paltzik added.
He concluded, "That's the same reason we support the good faith right of an individual juror to follow the evidence and the law to wherever they take him or her, free from fear of reprisal."
Will Lindsey Clancy Be Retried?
At the time of writing, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not yet announced if his office plans to retry Clancy. The decision is likely to revealed at a hearing on September 29.