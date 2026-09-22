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Lindsay Clancy Trial's Lone Holdout Juror, 48, Shares Heartwarming Photo With Newborn Daughter as Fundraiser for Him Continues to Grow

Picture of Lindsey and Patrick Clancy with two of their children
Source: LINDSEY CLANCY / FACEBOOK

The lone holdout juror in Lindsey Clancy's trial recently shared a photo of his newborn daughter.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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The lone holdout juror in Lindsey Clancy's trial recently welcomed a daughter, RadarOnline.com can report.

The juror, 48-year-old Michael P. Desronvil, posed for a photo with the newborn, which his attorney, Edward Paltzik, later shared on X. The photo was shared after Desronvil received alleged death threats and other disturbing messages for his role in the former nurse's trial.

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Lindsey Clancy Holdout Juror Fundraiser

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Juror Michael P. Desronvil refused to acquit Clancy of murdering her three children by reason of insanity.
Source: Court TV

Juror Michael P. Desronvil refused to acquit Clancy of murdering her three children by reason of insanity.

Desronvil refused to acquit the mother of murdering her three children on the grounds of insanity, going against his fellow jurors and triggering the mistrial after 38 hours of deliberations.

Shortly after Judge William F. Sullivan declared a mistrial, a fundraiser was launched on GiveSendGo to help Desronvil "if they come for him, and they will." The money is intended to cover "security, lawyers, and lost work."

The fundraiser has received countless donations since and has earned roughly $362K so far.

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Michael P. Desronvil's Attorney Releases Statement

Photo of Michael P. Desronvil
Source: GiveSendGo

Judge William F. Sullivan declared a mistrial in Clancy's case after Desronvil refused to acquit the mother.

"Michael will be making a personal statement in the near future, in his own words. But in the meantime, this is only me talking. I want to thank everyone who has sent me emails, texts, and voice messages over the last few days intended to support Michael," a statement shared by Paltzik on X read.

"Thank you for being caring and nice people," it continued. "I apologize profusely that I cannot respond to all of them right now, but I wanted to say we really appreciate and notice every message, and it all matters a great deal."

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'We Support the Good Faith Right of an Individual Juror'

Image of A GiveSendGo fundraiser was started for the lone holdout juror in Lindsey Clancy's trial, which has raised over $362K.
Source: Court TV

Desronvil heard Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick, testify during the trial.

"I also want to say that if you disagree with us about anything that we say, that's your right. In fact, I'd be concerned if every single person agreed with every single thing we say. This country was built on intelligent debate in the public square," Paltzik added.

He concluded, "That's the same reason we support the good faith right of an individual juror to follow the evidence and the law to wherever they take him or her, free from fear of reprisal."

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Will Lindsey Clancy Be Retried?

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Image of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not yet announced if his office plans to retry Lindsey Clancy.
Source: AP

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not yet announced if his office plans to retry Clancy.

At the time of writing, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not yet announced if his office plans to retry Clancy. The decision is likely to revealed at a hearing on September 29.

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