Lindsay Clancy Trial's Lone Holdout Juror, 48, Shares Heartwarming Photo With Newborn Daughter as Fundraiser for Him Continues to Grow

Desronvil refused to acquit the mother of murdering her three children on the grounds of insanity, going against his fellow jurors and triggering the mistrial after 38 hours of deliberations.

Shortly after Judge William F. Sullivan declared a mistrial, a fundraiser was launched on GiveSendGo to help Desronvil "if they come for him, and they will." The money is intended to cover "security, lawyers, and lost work."

The fundraiser has received countless donations since and has earned roughly $362K so far.