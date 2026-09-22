Donald Trump's Media Ban Backfires: President's White House Helipad Launch Broadcasts Without Audio

The footage quickly drew mockery on social media as clips of the event spread online.

Veteran Capitol Hill correspondent Jamie Dupree wrote: "Here is what happens when you don't have the White House TV Pool. You have video of Trump – but you can't hear what the President is saying."

Another X user posted: "He wants to be a dictator so bad he banned the Press without realizing it would silence his own voice!"

This comes as the White House launched its own app on Monday, promising "real-time updates and live events streamed DIRECTLY to your phone."

"No noise. Just the news that matters most — straight from the Trump Administration," the statement read on X.