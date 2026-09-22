Lauren Blake Is Building a Career on Asking the Right Questions
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET
After more than a decade speaking directly to an online audience, creator Lauren Blake is increasingly turning the microphone toward other people.
For more than a decade, Lauren Blake has built an audience by sharing her own perspective. Now, the creator, entrepreneur, AI educator, and on-camera personality is increasingly interested in what happens when she turns the microphone toward someone else.
Hosting has become a growing focus for Blake, whose recent work has taken her from social media and entrepreneurship into live sports and entertainment. She has worked around major boxing events for DAZN and hosted programming connected to Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix, including Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, with other assignments placing her around fights featuring Claressa Shields, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Blake will return to DAZN on Saturday, September 26, to host coverage around Misfits Boxing’s Cejudo vs. Walton event at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The card is headlined by Most Valuable Promotions professional boxer and Euphoria actor Javon “Wanna” Walton against Olympic gold medalist and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo, who will make his boxing debut.
”I’ve spent so many years creating content where I’m the only person talking, so I really love the dynamic of interviewing someone,” Blake says. “I get to bounce off their personality, follow the conversation wherever it goes, and ask the questions that I think will either bring something meaningful out of them or just make the moment more fun.”
It is a different role for someone who spent years being the subject, but Blake believes her unconventional background may be one of her biggest advantages behind the microphone.
From Building an Audience to Guiding One
Before Blake was interviewing athletes during fight week, she was learning how to hold an audience’s attention through a phone.
She began building her social media career while studying biochemistry and preparing for a potential future in medicine. An early Instagram partnership paid just $40, but it introduced her to an industry that barely existed when she began college.
More than a decade later, Blake has built a community of more than two million followers across lifestyle, travel, beauty, fitness, wellness, and cultural content.
That experience taught her how audiences respond, when a conversation is losing momentum, and how to make information feel accessible. Blake now sees those same instincts translating naturally to live sports hosting.
“When you’ve spent years building an audience, you develop a pretty good instinct for what makes people lean in,” Blake explains. “I bring that into hosting. I’m listening to the person in front of me, but I’m also thinking about the person at home and what they’re probably wishing they could ask. Live broadcasting has added another dimension. There is no opportunity to edit out a clumsy transition or rerecord a question when cameras are rolling during a major event.”
For Blake, that pressure is part of the appeal.
“I love the energy of live events because you have to be completely present,” she says. “You can prepare as much as possible, but once you’re there, you have to listen and respond to what is actually happening rather than what you expected to happen.”
A Science Degree with Unexpected Payoff
Blake’s route to hosting was hardly traditional.
She graduated with honors in biochemistry and initially envisioned medicine as her future. Although she ultimately pursued social media instead, she never abandoned the analytical side of her education.
It resurfaced when she founded Hydra Powders, a drinkable NAD+ electrolyte powder developed after she began researching NAD+ and its potential place in everyday wellness.
“I’m a scientist at heart,” Blake says. “I like understanding how things work, researching them, and asking questions until I can see the bigger picture. I think I’ve carried that mindset into almost every area of my life, whether it’s business, AI, wellness, or hosting.”
Those habits now influence how she approaches interviews as well. Rather than viewing preparation as simply memorizing a guest’s biography, Blake wants to understand enough about a subject to recognize when an answer opens the door to a better question.
That has been particularly valuable in boxing, where credibility with athletes and viewers often depends on understanding the sport beyond the headline names.
“You have to do your homework,” Blake says. “The audience can tell when you’re genuinely engaged and knowledgeable with what someone is saying, and the person you’re interviewing can tell too.”
Why AI Made Her More Interested in Conversation
Blake’s newest area of focus may appear far removed from a boxing broadcast, but she sees a connection.
She has increasingly immersed herself in artificial intelligence, experimenting with ChatGPT, AI avatars, voice technology, and tools designed for creators and entrepreneurs. Her goal is less about becoming a technologist than about understanding emerging technology well enough to explain it to people who don't spend their days immersed in it.
That has made her increasingly interested in interviewing the people actually building the technology.
“There is so much conversation around AI right now, but a lot of people still feel like they’re standing outside of it,” Blake says. “I want to be able to sit down with the people shaping these tools, ask the questions a regular person would want answered, and translate that conversation into something useful.”
Blake is equally interested in the questions surrounding responsible adoption. Her experimentation with AI has made her attentive to consent, transparency, human judgment, and who ultimately remains accountable for work created with the help of technology.
“As these tools become part of everyday life, I think the human conversation around them becomes even more important,” Blake says. “People want to understand not only what AI can do, but what it means for them.”
The Next Role
For Blake, hosting is no longer simply another extension of being a creator. It is becoming a career priority of its own.
Sports remain a major interest, particularly boxing, but she is also looking toward entertainment, pop culture, technology, and other formats where interviews and live conversation sit at the center of the work.
Her background gives her an unusually broad pool to draw from. She can understand the creator sitting across from her because she has spent more than a decade building an audience herself. She can talk to an entrepreneur having built a consumer company. Her science education helps her approach complicated subjects methodically, while her work in AI has pushed her toward an industry where asking understandable questions may be as important as knowing technical answers.
“I think the best hosts make people feel like they’re part of the conversation,” Blake says. “That’s what I want to keep getting better at: asking the questions people at home would ask if they had the microphone.”
After years of building a career by sharing her own story, Blake’s next project is helping others tell theirs.
See more of her work at laurenblake.ai, on Instagram and TikTok @laurenblakeee, and live on DAZN on Saturday, September 26.