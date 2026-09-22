lauren blake is building a career on asking the right questions

From Building an Audience to Guiding One

Before Blake was interviewing athletes during fight week, she was learning how to hold an audience’s attention through a phone.

She began building her social media career while studying biochemistry and preparing for a potential future in medicine. An early Instagram partnership paid just $40, but it introduced her to an industry that barely existed when she began college.

More than a decade later, Blake has built a community of more than two million followers across lifestyle, travel, beauty, fitness, wellness, and cultural content.

That experience taught her how audiences respond, when a conversation is losing momentum, and how to make information feel accessible. Blake now sees those same instincts translating naturally to live sports hosting.

“When you’ve spent years building an audience, you develop a pretty good instinct for what makes people lean in,” Blake explains. “I bring that into hosting. I’m listening to the person in front of me, but I’m also thinking about the person at home and what they’re probably wishing they could ask. Live broadcasting has added another dimension. There is no opportunity to edit out a clumsy transition or rerecord a question when cameras are rolling during a major event.”

For Blake, that pressure is part of the appeal.

“I love the energy of live events because you have to be completely present,” she says. “You can prepare as much as possible, but once you’re there, you have to listen and respond to what is actually happening rather than what you expected to happen.”