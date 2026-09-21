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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Mocked by Critics Over Making First U.K. Public Outing With Ellen DeGeneres — Despite Ex-TV Host's 'Bully' Reputation

Photo of Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres joined each other for lunch at a pub in England's Cotswolds.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET

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After allegedly flying in with Prince Harry on August 26 to begin their new life in the UK, the exclusive Meghan Markle finally surfaced in public, alongside one of Hollywood's most controversial figures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle, 45, joined "Queen of Mean" Ellen DeGeneres for some day drinks at the Three Horseshoes near Burford, Oxfordshire, on Monday, September 21.

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From Montecito to England's Cotswolds

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Photo of Prince harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes along with their Montecito neighbors Oprah Winfrey, DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi attended the 805 Live benefit in 2023.

Markle was photographed wearing white skinny jeans and a loose, pale blue blouse as she waltzed toward the pub, with a burly bodyguard right behind her under glorious afternoon sunshine.

The former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl was pictured chatting with DeGeneres, who moved to England's Cotswolds with wife Portia DeRossi after Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president in 2024.

DeRossi reportedly joined the outing, although she wasn't seen in photographs.

Markle and Harry were once neighbors of the couple, who finally sold their sprawling Montecito home in 2024 for $32.5million after a massive restoration.

For now, the Sussexes are holding on to their Montecito mansion despite their sudden, shocking decision to move back to England.

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Meghan Markle's BFF Kelly McKee Zajfen Was Also There for Lunch

Photo of Kelly McKee Zajfen
Source: @_heartmom_/Instageram

Markle's BFF Kelly McKee Zajfen posted a photo from lunch at the pub, apparently visiting her close pal in England.

It appears Markle brought a little slice of California along with her to England, as her Montecito BFF Kelly McKee Zajfen posted a photo from a British pub that same afternoon, cuddling her six-month-old son, Jack, on her lap.

"First fish n chips. Loved!" the philanthropist gushed about her little one liking the very British meal.

Zajfen helped Markle get red-carpet access during her time in the States, bringing the former Suits actress as her plus-one to The Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions For Children Gala in March.

The former magazine writer also brought Markle to the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, as Zajfen serves as a "heart ambassador" for CHLA.

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'So Nice to See Two Reportedly Accused Bullies Reunite'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle was mocked by critics who said the company she keeps 'says a lot about her.'

Markle cozying up to DeGeneres certainly didn't go unnoticed by critics, especially after the comedian's carefully crafted "Queen of Nice" image spectacularly unraveled in 2020 amid explosive allegations of bullying and a toxic workplace culture behind the scenes of her hit daytime talk show.

"Just when stories are going around that Meghan Markle might not be in the UK, suddenly we get this image of her with Ellen DeGeneres, spotted in the UK Pub. So nice to see two reportedly accused bullies reunite," one person on X snarked while posting a video of their visit.

"The company Meghan keeps says a lot about her. These are two vile women with a lengthy track record of mistreating others, especially their own staff," a second pointed out about Markle and DeGeneres.

"Was she spotted doing something nice with the children? Nope. Spotted day drinking with another US export who is also known for being a bully," a third user sneered.

A fourth person observed, "Her bodyguard is carrying her bag? Tell us you don't need security without telling us you don't need security."

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Meghan Markle Accused of Bullying Palace Staffers

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle was the subject of a bullying investigation from her time as a working royal.

Markle herself has faced bombshell bullying allegations, with several female staffers accusing the former working royal of mistreating them behind palace walls, claims she vehemently denied.

Buckingham Palace launched an independent investigation into the accusations in March 2021 and completed its review in June 2022, but kept the findings under wraps, saying it wanted "to protect the privacy and confidentiality of the staff members who participated in the review."

The staff drama reportedly followed Markle and Harry across the pond to Montecito, where the Sussexes became notorious for their revolving door of employees, reportedly burning through a staggering 11 publicists by the end of 2025.

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