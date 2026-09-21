Meghan Markle Mocked by Critics Over Making First U.K. Public Outing With Ellen DeGeneres — Despite Ex-TV Host's 'Bully' Reputation

Markle was photographed wearing white skinny jeans and a loose, pale blue blouse as she waltzed toward the pub, with a burly bodyguard right behind her under glorious afternoon sunshine.

The former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl was pictured chatting with DeGeneres, who moved to England's Cotswolds with wife Portia DeRossi after Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president in 2024.

DeRossi reportedly joined the outing, although she wasn't seen in photographs.

Markle and Harry were once neighbors of the couple, who finally sold their sprawling Montecito home in 2024 for $32.5million after a massive restoration.

For now, the Sussexes are holding on to their Montecito mansion despite their sudden, shocking decision to move back to England.