Inside Presley Gerber's Troubled Past: Cindy Crawford's Son Turned the Blame on Parents After 2019 DUI Arrest, Source Claims

"His dad freaked out over his arrest," a source familiar with the famous family told Radar at the time. "But Presley shot back, ‘You and Mom always drink, and you mix hard liquor in the kitchen, so what do you expect?'"

The source further claimed that Presley, then 19, had also been "depressed" about his modeling career failing to gain as much traction as his sister Kaia Gerber's work had.

"So, I think Presley was acting out with the DUI to get attention," noted the source.