Inside Presley Gerber's Troubled Past: Cindy Crawford's Son Turned the Blame on Parents After 2019 DUI Arrest, Source Claims
Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:51 p.m. ET
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's troubled son, Presley Gerber, spent years battling issues with substance abuse before his tragic death at 27.
Back in 2019, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and he was subsequently charged with misdemeanor DUI. The legal woes reportedly left his parents reasonably upset, but according to a source, Presley blamed them for his behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Presley Gerber Had Been 'Depressed' Over Career, Source Claims
"His dad freaked out over his arrest," a source familiar with the famous family told Radar at the time. "But Presley shot back, ‘You and Mom always drink, and you mix hard liquor in the kitchen, so what do you expect?'"
The source further claimed that Presley, then 19, had also been "depressed" about his modeling career failing to gain as much traction as his sister Kaia Gerber's work had.
"So, I think Presley was acting out with the DUI to get attention," noted the source.
Presley Gerber Was Open About Mental Health and Addiction Struggles
Over the years, Presley grew to understand his struggles and opened up about his mental health on social media.
As Radar previously reported, the model described various medications he was on as he revealed that he'd been through "a lot of loss in many different forms recently."
"That is not an excuse, but it's the reason – or part of – why I am where I'm at now," he continued. "The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life ... Xanax (I take) a little bit at night or when the panic attacks are really, really bad."
Kaia Gerber Spoke Out on Brother's Battle With Addiction
Kaia also opened up about her brother's struggles with addiction.
"When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," she said in an interview with Vogue. "I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."
She also revealed that her parents had tried to keep their lives "very private" and avoided sharing information to the public about their family until Presley began boldly speaking out.
"We have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone,'" she continued. "There's only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."
Presley Gerber Dies at 27
As Radar previously reported, Presley died on Sunday, September 20, while checked into a rehabilitation facility in Southern California after suffering what is believed to have been an overdose.
On Monday, September 21, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed they had completed an "examination," but his "cause and manner of death" would be "deferred" until additional testing was completed.
"The department said it cannot disclose what testing has been requested while the death investigation remains ongoing and noted that deferred cases can take several months before a cause of death is determined," the statement read.