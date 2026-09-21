Rosie O'Donnell Accused of 'Outing' Clay Aiken on 'The View' as Singer Reflects on 'Most Catastrophic Week' of His Life: 'I Died Inside'

"I don't know where that hand's been, honey," she commented at the time.

Rosie O'Donnell went on to try to defend Aiken on The View, labeling Ripa's comment "homophobic." Ripa called into the show to deny this, prompting O'Donnell to elaborate.

"From where I sit as a g-- person in the world, I have to tell you, that’s how it came off to me," she told the TV personality. On Page Six Radio, the American Idol runner-up discussed the ordeal, making it clear that he didn't appreciate O'Donnell's take.

"I didn’t realize that Rosie O’Donnell defended you so fiercely," host Evan Real said, prompting Aiken to set the record straight.