EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Denies Causing Comic's Alleged Suicide Attempt — Says Lawyers Have Zero Medical Proof Linking Him to Crisis

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans flatly denied causing, encouraging, or contributing to Thompson's reported hospitalization or alleged suicide attempt.

Evans argued Thompson's emergency court motion contains "no doctor's statement, no physician affidavit, no hospital record, no police report, and no sworn declaration" from a treating provider or other person with firsthand knowledge of what happened on September 18.

He further claimed the motion relied on a TMZ link and statements from Thompson's legal team rather than medical documentation establishing any connection between Evans and the comic's reported crisis.