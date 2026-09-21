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EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Denies Causing Comic's Alleged Suicide Attempt — Says Lawyers Have Zero Medical Proof Linking Him to Crisis

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's accuser Brian Evans has denied causing the comedian's alleged suicide attempt.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Brian Evans, the man suing Carrot Top, is firing back at claims surrounding the comedian's alleged suicide attempt, insisting there is no medical or police evidence linking him to the crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Evans filed a supplemental response in Broward County, Florida, as part of his ongoing legal battle with the comic, whose real name is Scott Thompson.

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'No Medical or Police Proof'

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Photo of Brian Evans
Source: @SINGERBRIANEVANS/FACEBOOK

Brian Evans denied causing or contributing to Carrot Top's reported hospitalization.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans flatly denied causing, encouraging, or contributing to Thompson's reported hospitalization or alleged suicide attempt.

Evans argued Thompson's emergency court motion contains "no doctor's statement, no physician affidavit, no hospital record, no police report, and no sworn declaration" from a treating provider or other person with firsthand knowledge of what happened on September 18.

He further claimed the motion relied on a TMZ link and statements from Thompson's legal team rather than medical documentation establishing any connection between Evans and the comic's reported crisis.

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Fighting to Keep Filing

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's side has sought emergency relief against Evans.

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Evans' latest filing comes as the bitter legal war between the pair continues to intensify. Thompson's side has sought emergency relief against Evans, including restrictions on his court filings and his ability to electronically file documents.

Evans is fighting those requests, arguing they would improperly prevent him from responding to allegations that have already been made publicly.

In his filing, Evans accused Thompson's camp of attempting to "control the narrative" after allegations surfaced that Evans had engaged in extortion-related conduct during their dispute.

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$28K Settlement Claim

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Evans claimed he recently offered to resolve the dispute.

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Evans has repeatedly denied extorting Thompson and maintains his communications were part of settlement discussions rather than unlawful threats.

The singer also revealed another striking detail in his supplemental filing: he claimed he had recently been willing to resolve the dispute if Thompson paid approximately $28,000 that Evans said remained due under an earlier contested settlement agreement.

According to Evans, the proposal was made only weeks ago, and Thompson's attorney Ronnie Bitman did not respond. Evans has also escalated the fight outside the immediate court motion.

An exhibit attached to the filing shows Evans served a notice under Florida law indicating he intends to pursue potential defamation claims against Bitman, Bitman O'Brien, publicist Jami Schlicher, and J|Connelly over alleged statements and publicity concerning him.

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Defamation Fight Escalates

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Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Evans has also signaled potential defamation claims over allegations he says falsely portrayed him as an extortionist.

The notice centers on a TMZ report headlined: "Carrot Top's Lawyer Claims He Was Being Extorted Over S-- Tape."

Evans alleges the report and related publicity falsely suggested he committed extortion, harassed Thompson, and was responsible for Thompson's reported suicide attempt.

However, the filing does not represent a ruling by the court that Thompson's lawyers acted improperly, nor has a judge found Evans responsible, or not responsible, for Thompson's reported medical crisis.

Evans is asking the judge to reject any finding tying him to Thompson's hospitalization and to deny broad restrictions on his ability to continue filing documents in the case.

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