Piers Morgan to Sue Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Over 'Lies' in New Bombshell Book About Late Royal
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:51 p.m. ET
Piers Morgan has revealed he will be suing Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, over claims he makes about the journalist in his new book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Morgan took to X to drop the bombshell news, accusing the late royal's sibling of writing "lies" about him in the book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
'I Am Taking Legal Action Against Earl Spencer'
On Monday, September 21, Morgan wrote, "BREAKING: I am taking legal action against Earl Spencer and his publishers over demonstrable lies he has written about me in his new book, which call into question his credibility as a supposed 'historian."
The 61-year-old then added, "Full details to follow on tonight’s @PiersUncensored."
During an episode of his panel show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan pointed to a book passage linking him to the publication of photographs taken of Diana exercising at a gym in 1993.
Morgan has disputed the account of his involvement in the gym snaps, and explained they were published by the Sunday Mirror in November 1993. Morgan noted he did not join the Daily Mirror until October 1995.
Piers Morgan Claims Charles Spencer Is '100% Wrong'
"In fact, at the time of the gym pictures, I was doing a showbiz column on the Mirror’s arch rival, The Sun, about as far removed from responsibility for the Mirror scoop as I could possibly have been," he said on his show.
According to Morgan, the passage was "all bulls---" and claimed the discrepancy was easy to establish.
He said, "I'm not claiming to be a journalistic angel, but on this particular thing that he says about me, he’s 100% wrong."
In the book, Spencer also claims Morgan "snarled with annoyance" when he called newspaper editors to ask them not to attend Diana’s funeral in 1997, amid rage over the press intrusion into her personal life.
Charles Spencer Makes Claims About King Charles
The TV commentator noted he wants the alleged account removed from the book and a donation made to the King’s Trust. He also said he has instructed solicitors to contact the book's publisher, Penguin.
The book, which is released on September 22, has already ruffled plenty of feathers; so much so that it has led to an official statement from Buckingham Palace.
Spencer claims King Charles, then Prince Charles, sounded "giddily elated – like a lottery winner" when speaking to him following Diana's fatal crash, a characterization challenged by the Palace.
According to Spencer, Charles told him: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough," when discussing Diana in an alleged furious phone call over whether Prince William, then 15, and Prince Harry, then 12, should walk behind their mother's coffin.
The Palace Strikes Back
In response, a spokesperson for the palace said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."
The memoir marks the first time Spencer has written at length about his relationship with Diana and the circumstances surrounding her death.