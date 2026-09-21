Piers Morgan to Sue Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Over 'Lies' in New Bombshell Book About Late Royal

Morgan took to X to drop the bombshell news, accusing the late royal's sibling of writing "lies" about him in the book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister .

Piers Morgan has revealed he will be suing Princess Diana 's brother, Charles Spencer , over claims he makes about the journalist in his new book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, September 21, Morgan wrote, "BREAKING: I am taking legal action against Earl Spencer and his publishers over demonstrable lies he has written about me in his new book, which call into question his credibility as a supposed 'historian."

The 61-year-old then added, "Full details to follow on tonight’s @PiersUncensored."

During an episode of his panel show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan pointed to a book passage linking him to the publication of photographs taken of Diana exercising at a gym in 1993.

Morgan has disputed the account of his involvement in the gym snaps, and explained they were published by the Sunday Mirror in November 1993. Morgan noted he did not join the Daily Mirror until October 1995.