Charles Spencer Tears Into Royal Family Over 'Lack of Care' for Prince Harry After Princess Diana's Death: 'He Was Allowed to Spin Out of Control'

In the latest excerpt from the book that the Daily Mail released on Friday, September 18, Spencer appeared fiercely sympathetic toward Harry, 42, while striking a cooler tone when it came to Diana's eldest son, Prince William, 44, who had just turned 15 several months before his mom died.

Spencer recalled Diana's September 6, 1997, funeral, when the carriage carrying her casket arrived at St. James' Palace, and he joined then-Prince Charles, Prince Philip, William and Harry in walking behind it for the rest of the route to the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

"I could not get over how tiny, and slight, and bereft, Harry looked. Too small to be doing this, I thought, and wondered how on earth this heartbroken child could bear the ordeal of that moment, or how he could possibly be expected to deal with the agony that the day ahead would insist upon," Spencer sympathetically recalled in his book.