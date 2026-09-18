EXCLUSIVE: Judge Orders Trump DOJ to Hand Over FBI Notes From Interviews With Woman Who Claimed She Had ‘Sexual Contact With Prez When She Was a Minor’

A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump's Justice Department to surrender handwritten FBI notes from interviews with a woman who alleged she had sexual contact with Trump while she was underage, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan directed Attorney General Todd Blanche to provide the court with redacted and unredacted copies of the underlying FBI interview notes for four separate reports involving the woman.

The materials are due September 24 at 11 a.m. for private, in camera review.